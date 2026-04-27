Step into the captivating world of vintage design within a HDB home in Singapore, where a passionate collector showcases his extraordinary collection. From the iconic Herman Miller Wilkes Modular Sofa Group to the Flos lamps and Zanotta bedframe, this space is a testament to the homeowner's meticulous curation. With a background in furniture retail and a lifelong love for design, Erricson Wong has amassed a collection that rivals the finest boutique hotels. His journey began early, browsing design magazines like Abitare at Page One, and has since evolved into a carefully constructed universe. Each piece tells a story, whether it's a travel souvenir, an online find, or a piece with a unique patina. The homeowner's eye for clean lines and intentional curves is evident, transforming ordinary chairs into homages to timber and experiments in extruded polymers. With a keen eye for design, Wong's collection spans decades, from the 1970s to the 1990s, reflecting the enduring relevance of modernism. His home, a 72 sqm sanctuary, showcases his passion, with each room seamlessly transitioning into the next, thanks to strategic renovations. The living room boasts a vintage Ganging Elysee by Steelcase and a Philippe Starck fly swatter, while the dining area features a Driade Frate Table and a Kartell La Marie Chair. Versatility is key, with chairs doubling as side tables and lamps providing task or ambient illumination. In the bedroom, an E15 ST04 Backenzahn stool serves as a bedside table, and an Artemide Tolomeo lamp adds a touch of iconic design. With a budget of around S$40,000 to S$50,000, Wong's collection is a testament to his instincts, encouraging homeowners to embrace their passions and create a home that truly represents them.
Inside a Singapore HDB Home Filled with Vintage Herman Miller, Flos & Zanotta Furniture (2026)
References
- https://cnaluxury.channelnewsasia.com/remarkable-living/singapore-hdb-home-tour-design-furniture-collector-erricson-wong-292386
- https://wsbt.com/news/22-investigates/locked-doors-lost-money-parent-company-bankrupt-customers-frustration-thousands-of-dollars-never-received-local-nationwide-customers-money-filed-complaints-situation-mishawaka-indiana
- https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/rat-spotted-scurrying-around-birmingham-33360241
- https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/home/interiors/kmart-shopper-discovers-hilarious-handwritten-reviews-in-store/news-story/e1420f5d4891fbc1a1af6285a008c050
- https://www.realestate.com.au/news/dont-do-it-renovations-that-devalue-your-home/
- https://www.wcax.com/2026/02/06/dog-repellent-spray-blame-hazmat-response-outside-vt-post-office/
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