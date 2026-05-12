Inside a Reimagined Victorian Warehouse: A Floating Pool, Lofty Light & Bold Modernism (2026)

Prepare to be amazed as we dive into the incredible transformation of a former Victorian warehouse in North London! This unique project will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about warehouse conversions.

A Contemporary Haven Unveiled

Imagine a spacious, light-filled sanctuary, complete with a breathtaking swimming pool, nestled in the heart of London. Tala Fustok, the talented designer behind Tala Fustok Studio, has breathed new life into this former furniture warehouse, creating a contemporary dream home for a bachelorette client.

But here's where it gets controversial... Instead of adhering to the traditional Victorian style, Fustok dared to dream bigger. She proposed a bold move: removing the heavy timber beams that once supported the roof, replacing them with wire cables to create a stunning, sail-like effect in the pool area. This decision not only enhanced the grandeur of the space but also showcased Fustok's innovative approach to design.

The Showstopper: A Suspended Pool

The swimming pool takes center stage in this remarkable home. Suspended over the living and dining area, it creates a gravity-defying spectacle. Fustok describes this area as her favorite, and it's easy to see why. The expansive open-plan layout, dramatic ceiling heights, and the suspended pool overhead combine to create a truly unique and awe-inspiring space.

Beyond the Pool: Stunning Details Abound

While the pool may steal the show, there are numerous other stunning elements throughout the home. Take, for example, the four-meter-high brass fireplace, a masterpiece that seamlessly blends into the base of the pool. A beautifully landscaped garden, perfect for entertaining, adds to the home's appeal. And let's not forget the concrete floor that transitions into the dining kitchen, creating a satisfying flow.

Preserving Victorian Sensibility

Despite the contemporary makeover, Fustok was mindful of retaining the beauty of the historic architecture. She introduced fixed glazing between areas, replacing solid walls, to create a sense of continuity and showcase the original Crittall-style arched warehouse windows. This thoughtful approach ensured natural light flooded the spaces, enhancing the overall ambiance.

A Refined Elegance

"Anchored by generous proportions, the property embodies a refined elegance," Fustok explains. Her client's interior design brief, favoring a cool, contemporary palette of white walls, allowed color to emerge through carefully selected materials. Glossy concrete, stained ply in the kitchen, and the patinated brass fireplace all contribute to the home's unique character.

Sculptural Furnishings and Artistic Accents

Many of the home's furnishings were sourced from Béton Brut in East London, adding a sculptural element to the design. At the pool's edge, a pair of 'Paper' chairs by David Horan and an armchair by Ivan Matusik create a chic and playful atmosphere. An iconic 'Djinn' armchair by Olivier Mourgue sits proudly in front of the fireplace, its pristine ivory wool and nebulous form contrasting beautifully with the brass.

Abstract artworks, organically shaped ceramics, and vases from Monument Store and M.A.H. Gallery add softness to the modern edges, while an oversized vessel by artist Jie Wu takes center stage on the dining table, bringing a pop of color and geometric form.

A Contemporary Grandure

The home's previous life as a Victorian warehouse is more apparent from the outside, especially with its front facade. However, with its abundance of natural light, incredible swimming pool, arched windows, and polished contemporary feel, this transformation is a true testament to Fustok's vision and skill.

So, what do you think? Is this a bold and inspiring redesign, or does it stray too far from the historic roots of the building? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!