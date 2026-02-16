Innovative Breast Cancer Drug Boosts Leukemia Treatment | OHSU Research Breakthrough (2026)

OHSU Unveils Breakthrough in Leukemia Treatment: Combining Breast Cancer Drug with AML Therapy

A groundbreaking discovery by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) offers new hope for individuals battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, introduces a novel drug combination that could revolutionize the treatment landscape for AML patients.

The research team, led by Dr. Melissa Stewart, Ph.D., and Dr. Jeffrey Tyner, Ph.D., found that combining venetoclax, a standard AML drug, with palbociclib, a cell-cycle inhibitor approved for breast cancer, significantly enhances anti-leukemia activity. This combination therapy demonstrated superior effectiveness compared to venetoclax alone, even in the face of resistance.

The study's findings were supported by human tissue samples and mouse models, showcasing the potential of this innovative approach. By analyzing over 300 AML patient samples, the researchers identified a powerful synergy between the two drugs, which could overcome the resistance often associated with current AML treatments.

Dr. Tyner, a co-leader of the national Beat AML 1.0 program, emphasized the significance of this discovery, stating that it builds upon the work of the initiative to transform and expand AML treatments. The combination was nominated from the Beat AML data, and Dr. Stewart's research validated its effectiveness and underlying mechanisms.

The study revealed that AML cells exposed to venetoclax alone attempt to adapt by increasing protein production, a survival mechanism. However, the addition of palbociclib blocks this adaptation, regulating protein-production machinery within the cell. This finding was further supported by a genome-wide CRISPR screen, indicating that the combination therapy targets multiple survival pathways.

In a personal touch, Dr. Stewart shared her connection to the research, as a breast cancer survivor treated at OHSU. Her motivation stems from the hope that research and clinical trials bring to cancer patients. The project holds a special significance, as it allows her to contribute to the field of AML research.

The research team is now evaluating other drugs similar to palbociclib, approved for breast cancer, to expand clinical trial options. They aim to move the combination therapy towards clinical testing, with the prediction that it would mitigate known resistance mechanisms to the current standard therapy.

This groundbreaking research highlights the potential of combining drugs from different cancer types to treat AML, emphasizing the importance of an open-minded approach in cancer research. The study's findings open up exciting possibilities for the future of AML treatment, offering new hope to patients and their families.

