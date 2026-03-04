Are you ready to discover how rising house prices and pension raids could impact your family's inheritance? Thousands of families are facing a double-whammy when it comes to inheritance tax, and it's not just about losing a few thousand pounds. The little-known inheritance tax trap could strip estates of their tax-free allowances, affecting more than 16,000 estates worth over £2 million by 2030-31. But here's where it gets controversial: pension pots, often more valuable than the family home, are now liable for inheritance tax from April 2027. This means that many grieving families will be pushed into paying inheritance tax, and the bill could rise to £870,000 for a single person with a £500,000 pension. So, what does this mean for you and your family? Let's dive in and explore the impact of these changes, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!
Inheritance Tax Trap: Why Pension Pots Could Cost Your Family £000,000 (2026)
