Influenza Surge in 2026: What’s Driving the Summer Flu Outbreak? | Expert Insights (2026)

Brace yourselves, because the flu has made a stunning comeback, roaring in like a summer storm! Unusual interseasonal trends from 2025 have continued into the new year, with an alarming surge in cases.

In 2025 alone, the country witnessed over 500,000 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases. To put that in perspective, the previous year saw 365,000 cases, and in 2023, it was 290,000. The numbers are undeniably climbing.

And the trend isn't slowing down. In the first 15 days of 2026, the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System has already logged more than 7,100 cases. That's a significant jump, especially considering the already high numbers from the previous year.

"It's a big jump from the previous year, which was a big year in itself," says Associate Professor Paul Griffin, Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health. He notes that the unusual aspect of the 2025 flu season was the prevalence of the virus during the summer months, a trend that continues to this day.

But here's where it gets controversial... Professor Griffin also points out that increased testing isn't necessarily the sole explanation for the rise in cases. He suggests that the actual number of infections could be even higher, as many people are testing at home, and those results aren't always included in the official figures.

And this is the part most people miss... One of the key drivers of the 2025 flu season was the emergence of a new strain, subclade K, part of the H3N2 family. This strain had changed significantly, which meant that past infections and vaccines offered less protection.

Fortunately, vaccines have been updated to address this. But the success of these updated vaccines hinges on one crucial factor: uptake. Sadly, last year's uptake was "terrible", according to Professor Griffin.

There's hope on the horizon, though. State-funded intranasal flu vaccination programs are starting this year, which could boost uptake, particularly among children. Professor Griffin is optimistic about the potential of FluMist, a needle-free vaccine.

Needle phobia, especially among young children, can be a major barrier to vaccination, with some studies suggesting that up to a third of kids experience it.

These intranasal flu vaccination programs, already announced in South Australia, New South Wales, and Queensland, offer a free alternative to the annual jab for children aged between two and five. Western Australia is going even further, funding FluMist for children up to 12 years old. However, Victoria, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania have yet to respond to calls to fund Flumist programs.

A spokesperson for NSW Health confirmed that the intranasal vaccine will be available in late March/April 2026, aligning with the release of other influenza vaccines. In NSW, the new vaccine supply will cover approximately 40% of eligible patients, offering families an alternative to help improve vaccination uptake before the 2026 winter flu season.

What are your thoughts on the flu's resurgence? Do you think the new intranasal vaccine will make a difference? Share your opinions in the comments below!