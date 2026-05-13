Inflation Fears Reemerge: Why Energy Prices & Central Banks Matter Now (2026)

Inflation fears resurface as the US-Iran conflict heats up!

The bond market's response to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran is a crucial indicator that deserves our attention. While traders are naturally concerned about risk and safety, it's easy to overlook the fact that Treasury yields have been on the rise since last week. Today, the 10-year yield jumped another 5 basis points to 4.107%, a significant increase from February's close.

In this delicate balance between seeking safe assets and accounting for higher inflation expectations, it seems the latter is gaining momentum. Oil prices, a key indicator, have spiked again, with WTI crude oil surpassing 6% to $75.65, its highest level since June 2022.

This market reaction makes sense when we consider the pricing expectations of major central banks. The appetite for rate cuts is waning, and the narrative is shifting towards rate hikes for some key institutions.

Looking at Fed fund futures, the likelihood of a July rate cut has decreased to a mere ~65%, and by year-end, traders are only anticipating ~43 bps of rate cuts by the Fed, a notable decrease from the ~59 bps predicted last week.

The resurgence of the petrodollar and this shift in market sentiment are keeping the dollar strong this week.

Traders have even gone so far as to assign a ~25% probability to the ECB raising interest rates by the end of the year, a significant shift from last week's expectations of no movement. These odds increased further to near 40% after the release of unexpectedly high inflation numbers for the euro area.

Last week, traders were certain the ECB would remain inactive, and policymakers were downplaying the chances of a rate cut. Now, the narrative has flipped, and we must consider the possibility of rate hikes.

Similar to the Fed, the BOE has also seen a significant decrease in rate cut odds. Traders' expectations have shifted from ~52 bps of rate cuts by year-end on Friday to just ~24 bps now.

When we connect the dots, it's clear that inflation is back in the spotlight, causing a substantial shift in the outlook for major central banks. This could be more significant than the temporary risk reaction we're seeing due to the US-Iran conflict.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should central banks prioritize inflation control over economic growth? And how will these shifts impact global markets and economies? These are questions we must ask as we navigate this evolving landscape. What are your thoughts on this matter? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!