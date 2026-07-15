Ineos Owner's Controversial Immigration Comments: UK 'Colonised'? (2026)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of Ineos Grenadiers, has sparked a heated debate with his controversial statement that the UK is being 'colonised by immigrants'. In an interview with Sky News, Ratcliffe, a billionaire and founder of the Ineos petrochemicals group, expressed his concerns about the country's population growth and its impact on the economy. He argued that the UK's population has increased by 12 million people in just a decade, primarily due to immigration. This statement has ignited a fire under many, with some echoing his sentiment and others strongly disagreeing. But here's where it gets controversial... Is the UK really being colonised by immigrants, or is this a misinformed and outdated view? And this is the part most people miss... The UK has a long history of immigration, and while it has its challenges, it also brings immense cultural, economic, and social benefits. So, what do you think? Do you agree with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's statement, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Ineos Owner's Controversial Immigration Comments: UK 'Colonised'? (2026)

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