'Industry' Renewed for Final Season 5 on HBO - What to Expect! (2026)

Get ready to say goodbye to one of HBO’s most gripping dramas—‘Industry’ has been renewed for a fifth and final season, and fans are already bracing for an epic conclusion. But here’s where it gets emotional: after nearly a decade of bringing the cutthroat world of finance to life, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay are ready to close the chapter on their groundbreaking series. And this is the part most people miss—the show’s success isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the raw, unfiltered portrayal of power, ambition, and the human cost of climbing the corporate ladder.

The Season 4 finale is set to air on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, an hour earlier than usual, marking the beginning of the end. In a heartfelt statement, Down and Kay reflected on their journey, thanking HBO’s visionary team and Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter for turning their ‘dead idea in a drawer’ into a cultural phenomenon. They also gave a shoutout to the BBC and their ‘evangelical fan base,’ whose loyalty has been the show’s backbone. But here’s the controversial part: while some fans are sad to see it go, others argue that ending now ensures the show leaves on a high note rather than overstaying its welcome. What do you think—is five seasons enough, or were you hoping for more?

HBO’s Francesca Orsi praised the series for its ‘ambitious and singular vision,’ calling it a ‘genre-bending drama’ that keeps viewers hooked. With Season 4 averaging 1.7 million viewers per episode—a 30% jump from Season 3—it’s clear the show is going out with a bang. The star-studded cast, including Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Kit Harington, has delivered career-defining performances, making every twist and turn of the high-stakes plot feel personal.

Season 4 dives into the lives of Harper and Yasmin, Pierpoint grads navigating a global cat-and-mouse game with a disruptive fintech company. Their friendship is tested by money, power, and the relentless pursuit of success—a theme that’s both relatable and unsettling. But here’s the question: does ‘Industry’ romanticize the corporate grind, or does it expose its ugliness? Let us know in the comments.

Executive producer Jane Tranter reminisced about the show’s humble beginnings, calling it ‘the little engine that could.’ Over 10 years, ‘Industry’ has evolved into a bold, uncompromising drama, filmed entirely at Wolf Studios Wales. Its place among HBO’s most distinguished series is a testament to the talent of its creators, cast, and crew. As we prepare for the final season, one thing’s certain: the characters of ‘Industry’ will leave an indelible mark—but will their legacy be one of triumph or caution? Only time will tell.