Indonesia's Stock Exchange: President Prabowo's Vision for Global Standards (2026)

Danantara CEO Unveils President Prabowo's Vision for a Global-Standard Stock Exchange

February 5, 2026 | 11:03 am

In a recent meeting with the House of Representatives' Commission VI, Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani revealed President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious plan to elevate Indonesia's capital market to global standards. The President's directive emphasizes the importance of transparency and credibility, aiming to boost investor confidence both domestically and internationally.

Rosan explained that President Prabowo personally inquired about the stock exchange's progress and the government's efforts to strengthen the national capital market. The discussion involved key economic figures such as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

The conversation delved into various aspects, including Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) assessment of the Indonesian stock market's transparency. Rosan emphasized that the exchange's developments and transparency efforts are not solely a response to MSCI's evaluation but also a strategic move to enhance the market's overall quality and trustworthiness.

Transparency, Rosan stressed, is paramount for investor confidence and interest in the Indonesian stock market. He highlighted that the implementation of standards and transparency significantly influences investors' trust in the capital market.

MSCI's recent actions, including the temporary suspension of rebalancing due to concerns about share ownership transparency, have prompted a proactive response from the Financial Services Authority (OJK). The OJK, in collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) and PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), has proposed solutions to address MSCI's concerns.

The proposed plan encompasses three key commitments. Firstly, the OJK aims to enhance the transparency of share ownership data, including for shareholders above the 1% threshold, surpassing the standard reporting threshold of 5%. Secondly, the regulator plans to expand investor classification from nine main types to 27 investor subtypes, improving the clarity and credibility of beneficial ownership disclosures. Lastly, the free float or free vote threshold will be increased from 7.5% to 15%, with a gradual implementation involving all market players.

The OJK has pledged to provide regular updates on these commitments to the public, fostering transparency and engagement with MSCI. After the policy-level meeting, further technical discussions will be held, allowing MSCI to offer detailed insights into its assessment methodology and calculations for the Indonesian stock market.

This initiative reflects President Prabowo's commitment to elevating Indonesia's capital market to global standards, ensuring transparency, and fostering investor confidence.