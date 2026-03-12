Indigenous Man Brutally Attacked by Security Guard at Winnipeg Dollarama (2026)

Security Guard's Excessive Force Sparks outrage in Manitoba: Indigenous Man Beaten at Winnipeg Dollarama

First Nations leaders in Manitoba are demanding an investigation after an Indigenous man was allegedly beaten by a security guard at a downtown Winnipeg Dollarama store. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice.

The incident was captured on video, which shows the security guard straddling the man, lying on the floor, and repeatedly punching and kicking him. The guard also threatens to kill the man, whose face is not visible, as he tries to shield himself with his arms. The guard's actions were met with protests from bystanders, who were sworn at by the guard.

"I was appalled by what I saw in that video," said Kyra Wilson, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. "There seems to be a metal object that's being used. So there needs to be an investigation."

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is taking action by contacting the police and Impact Security, the company whose logo appears on the guard's uniform. Wilson emphasized the importance of understanding the full context of the incident, stating that security guards have an obligation to ensure everyone's safety, and excessive force and assault are not part of that duty.

Impact Security Group has responded by removing the guard from active duty and stating that further action will be decided after an investigation and consultation with his union. They also issued a statement to CBC News, expressing their commitment to providing safety and security in public settings.

The man who was punched faces charges of robbery and uttering threats. The security guard suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention. The police were called to the scene after a robbery and a man fighting with security were reported.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization, representing 33 Anishinaabe and Dakota Nations in southern Manitoba, has raised urgent concerns and requested a meeting with Justice Minister Matt Wiebe and the Winnipeg Police Service. They want Impact Security to be held accountable for the incident and for the province to launch a comprehensive review of training, standards, and oversight for private security guards and in-store loss prevention personnel.

Community activist Barb Guimond expressed her disgust at the incident, stating that no one deserves such treatment, regardless of whether they have stolen or not. She also mentioned that she does not condone stealing but finds the guard's actions atrocious and disgusting.

The incident has sparked a rally planned for Monday outside the Dollarama on Portage Avenue, with activists demanding justice and an end to excessive force by security guards.