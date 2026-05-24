India Weighs Return to Russian Oil Amid Iran Crisis (2026)

India's Strategic Oil Dilemma: Weighing Russian Imports Amid Iran Crisis

India Weighs Return to Russian Oil Amid Iran Crisis (2026)

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