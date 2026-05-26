India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Confirmed! PCB Makes U-Turn - Full Story (2026)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: A U-Turn in the Making

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is back on the table, according to sources. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly reversed its earlier decision to boycott the February 15 Group A match, initially taken in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament for refusing to travel to India. This dramatic turn of events comes after a series of meetings and negotiations involving the PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, the PCB has yet to officially confirm its stance. Reports from Pakistan suggest that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is still in discussions with the ICC, and a final decision will be made after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Naqvi is expected to brief Sharif on the latest developments later in the week.

The PCB had presented several demands to the ICC on Sunday, but sources indicate that some key proposals were rejected. These included the resumption of the India-Pakistan bilateral series, the initiation of an India-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series, and guarantees regarding India's tour of Bangladesh in 2026. Despite these setbacks, the PCB remains tight-lipped about its current position.

Naqvi, in a statement, acknowledged ongoing discussions but refused to confirm a U-turn. He stated, 'We are in talks with the ICC, and once we receive their response, we will decide. We will seek advice from the Prime Minister after the ICC's feedback.'

The situation unfolded after an ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, met with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam in Lahore on Sunday. Pakistani media reported that negotiations were intense, with a resolution expected through mutual consultation in the coming hours, involving a roadmap finalized by the key figures.

This shift in stance followed an announcement by the Pakistan Government's official X handle, indicating that the 'Men in Green' would not participate in the February 15 match. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later linked this boycott to the Bangladesh controversy, emphasizing solidarity. Bangladesh's removal from the tournament was due to their refusal to travel to India, following concerns over atrocities against minorities in the country.

The T20 World Cup 2026 tournament has been a topic of intense debate, with the inclusion of Pakistan and the potential match against India sparking both excitement and controversy.