India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Will They Shake Hands? | Cricket Diplomacy Explained (2026)

Cricket’s most heated rivalry is about to take center stage again, and the question on everyone’s mind is: will India and Pakistan even shake hands at the T20 World Cup? This isn’t just about sports—it’s a clash of politics, pride, and history. Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, has thrown the ball into India’s court, saying it’s up to them to decide whether to extend a handshake before or after Sunday’s high-stakes match in Colombo. But here’s where it gets controversial: this isn’t the first time tensions have spilled onto the field. Last year’s Asia Cup in the UAE ended with players refusing to shake hands, and Pakistan’s government even threatened to boycott this match after the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament. So, is this just another game, or a battleground for deeper issues?

Let’s break it down. The rivalry between India and Pakistan goes far beyond cricket. Political and military tensions have kept these teams from playing a bilateral series for years. India hasn’t traveled to Pakistan since 2008, and while Pakistan visited India for the 2023 World Cup, they’ve since stuck to neutral venues for ICC tournaments. And this is the part most people miss: the ICC relies heavily on this fixture for revenue, which is why Pakistan eventually agreed to play after intense negotiations. But the drama doesn’t stop there. During the Asia Cup, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Agha, leading to heated exchanges and even fines for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct. India won the tournament but refused to accept the trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. Talk about awkward.

Now, Agha is calling for the game to be played in its true spirit, but Suryakumar remains non-committal. When asked about the handshake, he brushed it off, saying, ‘We’re here to play cricket.’ Fair enough, but can we really separate sports from politics when the stakes are this high? India holds a strong 12-4 lead in T20 matches against Pakistan, including a 6-1 record in T20 World Cups. Agha admits their record isn’t great, but he’s focused on the future: ‘You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.’ Meanwhile, Suryakumar warns his team against complacency, urging them to forget past victories.

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Adding to the drama, Pakistan’s spinner Usman Tariq has been under scrutiny for his bowling action. Indian media has questioned its legality due to a pause before delivery, but Agha defends him, saying Tariq has been cleared by the ICC twice. ‘He doesn’t care about the noise,’ Agha insists. And let’s not forget India’s aggressive opener, Abhishek Sharma, whose health has been a topic of concern after missing a match due to a stomach infection. Will he be fit to play?

Here’s the real question: Can cricket ever truly rise above politics when it comes to India and Pakistan? Or is this rivalry destined to remain a reflection of their broader conflicts? Let us know what you think in the comments—is this just a game, or something much bigger? And should players be expected to set aside their differences for the sake of sportsmanship? The stage is set, and the world is watching.