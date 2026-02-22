India vs Pakistan: Ishan Kishan's Masterclass & Bowlers' Dominance | T20 World Cup Highlights (2026)

Ishan Kishan's stellar performance and the bowling team's embarrassment of Salman Ali Agha in Colombo highlight the stark contrast between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The match, which was expected to be a close affair, quickly became one-sided as India dominated from the start. The pre-match hype about Pakistan's chances in spin-friendly conditions quickly faded as Suryakumar Yadav's team secured a comfortable victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Group A.

India's comprehensive 61-run win over Pakistan, the 2009 champions, showcased the significant gap between the two teams in the shortest format. Pakistan's strategy to play fearless, aggressive cricket, as mentioned by Salman Ali Agha, failed to materialize. The head-to-head record now stands at 8-1 in India's favor, further emphasizing their dominance.

The match began with a disastrous start for Pakistan as Sahibzada Farhan (0) was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the opening over. Jasprit Bumrah's double strike in quick succession against Saim Ayub (6) and Salman Ali Agha (4) left Pakistan reeling at 13/3. Babar Azam, Pakistan's premier batter, struggled to deliver, scoring just 5 runs and attempting an ungainly slog off Axar Patel. Usman Khan's brief resistance ended when he charged down the track, resulting in a stumping by Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan's commanding performance was a key factor in India's total of 175. He took on Pakistan's spinners and scored freely, almost reaching a century before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. India's innings started poorly with Abhishek Sharma falling for a duck, but Kishan's recovery ensured a strong recovery.

After Kishan's dismissal, India faced setbacks as spinners Saim Ayub and Usman Tariq removed Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya (0) in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav (32) fell in the penultimate over, but late cameos from Shivam Dube (27) and Rinku Singh (11* off 4) lifted India to 175. The match ended with Pakistan bowled out for 114, resulting in a comprehensive 61-run victory for India.

This victory further solidifies India's dominance in the T20 World Cup, leaving Pakistan struggling to find their footing in the face of India's consistent performance and strategic prowess.