India-US Trade Deal: Farmers' Concerns Over GM Imports (2026)

India's trade deal with the US has sparked a heated debate among farmers, particularly regarding the import of animal feed and soybean oil. The deal has left many farmers questioning their future and the impact on their livelihoods.

While India protected its corn and soybean crops, which are genetically modified (GM) in the US, it surprisingly agreed to import specific GM products for animal feed. These include dried distillers' grains (DDGs) and red sorghum, along with tree nuts, fruits, and soybean oil. But here's where it gets controversial: farm organizations argue that these imported products could potentially harm local farmers and the ecosystem.

Farmers are concerned as DDGs in India are typically derived from maize and rice, but the imported DDGs from the US are a byproduct of corn ethanol production, which is of better quality and cheaper. This raises the question: Is India compromising its farmers' interests for cheaper imports?

The farm groups also expressed doubts about the import of soybean oil, as the US produces a transgenic variety. They fear that this could negatively affect Indian soybean farmers, potentially putting their livelihoods at risk. And this is the part most people miss: the impact on local farmers and the environment.

Farmers' representatives, such as Kirankumar Vissa and Kavitha Kuruganti from ASHA-Kisan Swaraj, strongly oppose the import of GM food and feed, especially soybean oil and DDGs. They argue that the joint statement's promise to address non-tariff barriers hints at lifting restrictions on GM food crops, which could have far-reaching consequences. The government, however, assures that all GM traces are removed during processing and that the agreement explicitly prohibits GM food imports.

The debate intensifies as Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claims that the agreement protects Indian farmers' interests. He asserts that no GM crops or products will enter the country, ensuring the safety of Indian agriculture. But is this reassurance enough to calm the fears of farmers?

This trade deal has brought to light the delicate balance between international trade and domestic agriculture. It raises questions about food security, environmental sustainability, and the protection of local farmers' rights. What do you think? Should India prioritize its farmers' interests or embrace global trade opportunities?