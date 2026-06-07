Imagine a world where the global economic landscape is on the brink of a seismic shift. In just 20 to 30 years, India could surpass all expectations and become the world's largest economy. This bold prediction comes from none other than David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, in an exclusive interview with ET at the World Economic Forum in Davos. But here's where it gets controversial: while many worry about the impact of President Trump's tariffs, Rubenstein argues that the US economy remains resilient, with growth, unemployment, and inflation all in check. And this is the part most people miss: despite the trade war rhetoric, China's record trade surplus suggests that the strategy might not be as effective as intended. As we delve into Rubenstein's insights, we explore the complexities of Trumponomics, the future of private equity, and the potential of emerging markets like India. But the real question is: with AI poised to disrupt industries and reshape the job market, are we ready for the changes ahead? Rubenstein's advice to investors is clear: diversify, but don't overlook the potential of private investments. As for India, he urges policymakers to create an environment that attracts talented Indian entrepreneurs back home. With the world on the cusp of a new era, the big question remains: will India's rise to economic dominance be a game-changer, and how should global leaders and investors prepare for this shift? The debate is open, and we invite you to share your thoughts and opinions on this thought-provoking discussion.
India's Rise: Could It Be the World's Biggest Economy in 20-30 Years? | David Rubenstein Insights (2026)
References
- https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/india-has-younger-population-advantage-could-be-dominant-economy-in-20-years-carlyle-co-founder-david-rubenstein/articleshow/127039196.cms
Top Articles
Canyon Middle School Lockdown: All Clear Issued, Student Pickup Details
Fast Forever: Everything We Know About the Final Fast & Furious Movie (2028)
Google's Auto Browse AI Tested: Does It Live Up to the Hype? 🤖🌐
Latest Posts
NASA's Perseverance Rover Completes First AI-Planned Drive on Mars
Vincent Iorio's Waiver Journey: A Chance for Capitals to Regain Talent
Recommended Articles
- Georges St-Pierre & Demetrious Johnson Debate Conor McGregor's Greatness: Trash Talk vs. Skill Set
- Miami in the Running for 5-Star 2028 Offensive Lineman Shaq Wilkes Jr. - Full Breakdown
- International Day of Slayer: Unveiling the Secret History with Jeff Tandy
- Richard Childress Reveals Plans for the Future of RCR After Kyle Busch's Death
- Fermanagh's Scoring Spree vs New York | Gaelic Football Highlights
- Paul Finebaum's Stunning U-Turn: From Detractor to Advocate for Curt Cignetti's Success
- Hollywood's Hidden Costs: Art Director Earns Less Than $7K on $175M Hit!
- Remembering Patrick Godfrey: A Tribute to the 'Ever After' Star
- Gluten-Free Food Festival in Sand Springs, Tulsa: A Celiac's Paradise
- Africa CDC & WHO Launch Continental Ebola Preparedness Plan 2026 | Health Security Update
- Blue Bombers Kickoff: Overcoming the Stampeders and Last Year's Losses
- NHL's Andrei Vasilevskiy Surprised with Vezina Trophy by Police K-9
- Tiny Soot Particles Accelerate Arctic Snow Melt: New Study Reveals Hidden Climate Impact
- Fermanagh's Scoring Spree vs New York | Gaelic Football Highlights
- 3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
- India's Cash Conundrum: Why ATMs Are Disappearing Despite Rising Currency Demand
- Armagh's Aimee Mackin Stars in Impressive Win Over Cork
- India's Cash Conundrum: Why ATMs Are Disappearing Despite Rising Currency Demand
- June 2026 Horror Movie Guide: Spielberg, Camp, and Hippos?
- Anthony Gordon: The Next Raphinha? | Barcelona's New Winger | World Cup 2026
- Armagh's Aimee Mackin Stars as They Beat Cork in TG4 All-Ireland SFC
- Remembering Patrick Godfrey: A Tribute to the 'Ever After' Star
- Aimee Mackin's Hat-Trick Leads Armagh to Impressive Win Over Cork in TG4 All-Ireland SFC
- Anthony Gordon: The Next Raphinha at Barcelona?
- USDA Confirms Second Texas Screwworm Case, Canada Restricts Livestock Imports
- FDA's New Food Delivery Safety Regulations: What You Need to Know
- Africa CDC & WHO Launch Continental Ebola Preparedness Plan 2026 | Health Security Update
- Anthony Gordon: The Next Raphinha? | Barcelona's New Winger | World Cup 2026
- WNBA Prediction: Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream | Commissioner's Cup Showdown!
- 3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
- Roxanne Perez on Joining WWE's Main Roster and The Judgment Day
- Roxanne Perez Reveals the Moment She Knew She Belonged on WWE's Main Roster | Royal Rumble 2025
- F1 Monaco GP: Antonelli's Pole Position Surprise
- How to Secure Your Website: A Comprehensive Guide
- Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Infant in West Bank: Shocking Details Revealed
- Oil Prices: Why They're Not Soaring to $200
- Tragedy Strikes: Auburn Student's Body Found in Japan
- Candace Cameron Bure's Fitness Journey: From Strong Arms to Deep Sea Fishing
- Roxanne Perez on Joining WWE's Main Roster and The Judgment Day
- Stewards Warn Audi Over Message to Hulkenberg, Williams Fined for Pit Incident
- 3 Effective Ways to Break Your Phone Addiction & Improve Mental Health
- Celebrating Female Filmmakers: Chanel Tribeca Festival Luncheon with Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan & More
- Salim Kumar: Remembering the Versatile Malayalam Actor and National Award Winner
- Wedding Attire Through the Ages: Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers
- Anthony Gordon: The Next Raphinha at Barcelona?
- Portugal vs Chile Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's First June Friendly Ahead of 2026 World Cup
- South Africa Clinches HSBC SVNS World Championship Lead! Semi-Final Highlights & Analysis
- Toronto Synagogue Vandalism Under Investigation as Potential Hate Crime | Latest Update
- Why South Carolina's O-Line Coach is the Best in the SEC
- Stewards' Decisions: Audi Warned, Williams Fined for Pit Lane Incident
- Trump Family Resort in Albania Sparks Protests: Environmental Concerns and Political Tensions
- Brighton Sign 18-Year-Old Winger Zadok Yohanna for £21.5m | Premier League Transfer News
- Portugal vs Chile Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's First June Friendly Ahead of 2026 World Cup
- Retatrutide: Revolutionary Weight Loss & Health Benefits Explained | Eli Lilly's Triple Agonist
- Mirra Andreeva's Grand Slam Victory: Roland Garros 2026 Final Highlights
- June 2026 Horror Movie Roundup: From Hungry Hippos to Queer Love Stories
- 3-Year Old Jalen Brunson Superfan on a Billboard! The Knicks' Youngest Supporter Makes an Impact
- Nostalgia Alert: 4 Iconic 1977 Songs Every Baby Boomer Remembers
- Surrey vs Hampshire: County Championship Preview - Who Will Reign Supreme?
- Vikram Bhatt's Shocking Jail Experience: How He Almost Died and the Unexpected Support He Received
- BYD's F1 Ambitions: Exclusive Monaco Meetings with F1 and FIA Leaders
- The Making of a Memorable Birthing Scene: Betty Gilpin's Experience with Prosthetics
- How Digital Wallets are Revolutionizing Payments in South Africa
- Joan Mir Brands Balaton MotoGP Sprint 'Very Boring'
- Fermanagh Dominates 14-Man New York in a Scoring Extravaganza | GAA Football Highlights
- Sabrina Ionescu Ruled Out vs. Fever: Back Soreness Update!
- Cockroach Janata Party: Gen Z Protests in New Delhi
- Summer Fest at the Beach: A Guide to Drink Prices and Deals
- England vs New Zealand: Ollie Robinson's Magic in Damp Conditions
- Remembering Patrick Godfrey: A Tribute to the 'Ever After' Star
- Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl Journey: Why He's Not Retiring Anytime Soon | NFL Highlights & Analysis
- AI Elite Celebrated in Washington Amid Public Backlash
- The Ultimate Bond ETF for Long-Term Investors: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Time Capsule Tip Wins Big! Construction Worker's Lucky Derby Bet
- Vikram Bhatt's Harrowing 70-Day Jail Experience: Fraud Case, Health Scares & Unexpected Bonds
- Sean Penn Ditches Award Shows: Why He Calls Them 'Dread-Provoking'
- June 2026 Horror Movie Roundup: From Hungry Hippos to Queer Love Stories
- Toronto Synagogue Vandalism Under Investigation as Potential Hate Crime | Latest Update
- Baby Boomer Classics: 4 Iconic 1977 Songs That Stood the Test of Time
- Katie Holmes, Meg Ryan & Jodie Foster Champion Female Filmmakers at Tribeca Chanel Luncheon
- BREAKING: Toronto Synagogue Vandalism Under Investigation as Possible Hate Crime
- Clove's Toy Story Sneaker Collection: A Tribute to Healthcare Heroes
- The Beatles' Chart Battle: Sgt. Pepper vs. Abbey Road
- Oklahoma's Recruiting Update: Four-Star Wide Receiver Demare Dezeurn Decommits
- Ireland Women's Thrilling Cricket Clash: Just 15 Runs Short vs. South Africa! | Match Highlights
- Fermanagh's Scoring Spree vs New York | Gaelic Football Highlights
- Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints | Play-off Semi-Final Ticket Guide
- Roxanne Perez Reveals the Moment She Knew She Belonged on WWE's Main Roster | Royal Rumble 2025
- 10 Best Rock and Roll Movies of All Time
- Blue Chip Recruits: Kentucky's Official Visit Weekend Extravaganza
- Anthony Gordon: The Next Raphinha? | Barcelona's New Winger | World Cup 2026
- The Gordie Howe International Bridge: A New Crossing for Windsor-Detroit
- Matteo Arnaldi's Shocking French Open Withdrawal: Agassi's Disbelief and Arnaldi's Illness
- Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Infant in West Bank: Shocking Details Revealed
- Witness Testifies in Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: 'A Big Hole' Revealed
- Victor Wembanyama's NBA Finals Journey: Learning from Adversity
- Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl Journey: Why Retirement Was Never an Option | Seahawks WR's Drive for More
- Price Surges in 2026: Energy, Travel, and Food Inflation
- Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Preview: Can the Hurricanes Maintain Their Momentum?
- Women's Super League: Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers Score Big Wins
- 【関係性自論６展示】 これ無理のオメガバパロ
Article information
Author: Rob Wisoky
Last Updated:
Views: 5945
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Rob Wisoky
Birthday: 1994-09-30
Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452
Phone: +97313824072371
Job: Education Orchestrator
Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building
Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.