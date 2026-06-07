India's Rise: Could It Be the World's Biggest Economy in 20-30 Years? | David Rubenstein Insights (2026)

Imagine a world where the global economic landscape is on the brink of a seismic shift. In just 20 to 30 years, India could surpass all expectations and become the world's largest economy. This bold prediction comes from none other than David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, in an exclusive interview with ET at the World Economic Forum in Davos. But here's where it gets controversial: while many worry about the impact of President Trump's tariffs, Rubenstein argues that the US economy remains resilient, with growth, unemployment, and inflation all in check. And this is the part most people miss: despite the trade war rhetoric, China's record trade surplus suggests that the strategy might not be as effective as intended. As we delve into Rubenstein's insights, we explore the complexities of Trumponomics, the future of private equity, and the potential of emerging markets like India. But the real question is: with AI poised to disrupt industries and reshape the job market, are we ready for the changes ahead? Rubenstein's advice to investors is clear: diversify, but don't overlook the potential of private investments. As for India, he urges policymakers to create an environment that attracts talented Indian entrepreneurs back home. With the world on the cusp of a new era, the big question remains: will India's rise to economic dominance be a game-changer, and how should global leaders and investors prepare for this shift? The debate is open, and we invite you to share your thoughts and opinions on this thought-provoking discussion.