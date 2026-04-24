India's Private Space Sector Gains In-Orbit Spying Capability (2026)

India's Private Space Sector Takes a Giant Leap: Unveiling In-Orbit Spying Abilities

In a groundbreaking development, India's private space industry has achieved a remarkable feat, showcasing its ability to spy on objects in orbit from another satellite. This is a significant milestone for the country's emerging private space sector and a powerful demonstration of its technological prowess. But here's where it gets controversial - this capability, often termed 'in-orbit snooping', has the potential to stir geopolitical debates.

Azista Industries Private Limited, an Ahmedabad-based company, has successfully imaged the International Space Station (ISS) using its Earth-observation satellite, AFR. This achievement is not just a technical triumph but a strategic one, as it marks the first time an Indian private company has demonstrated such a capability. The ISS, a massive and relatively easy-to-track object in low-Earth orbit, was the perfect target for this demonstration.

The experiment, conducted on February 3, involved two challenging imaging attempts under near-horizon and sunlit conditions. The AFR satellite's sensor demonstrated exceptional precision, capturing 15 distinct frames of the fast-moving ISS with an imaging sampling of 2.2 meters. This success rate of 100% in both attempts is a testament to Azista's advanced tracking algorithms and electro-optical imaging systems, all developed indigenously in India.

This achievement is more than just a technological feat. It proves that India's private sector can now develop and deploy its own space situational awareness (SSA) systems, a critical capability in today's congested and competitive space environment. And this is the part most people miss - the same technology can potentially monitor incoming ballistic missiles, adding a new layer to India's strategic capabilities.

Space Situational Awareness is becoming increasingly vital as more countries launch satellites with advanced capabilities. With over 50 satellites in operation, valued at more than Rs 50,000 crore, India has a significant stake in space. Protecting these assets requires real-time information on other satellites' activities, especially during geopolitical tensions. While ISRO has previously demonstrated such capabilities, Azista's success showcases the private sector's potential in this domain.

AFR's imaging of the ISS is just the beginning. It demonstrates a foundational capability that can be extended to monitor less cooperative or more complex orbital targets. Brigadier Adarsh Bharadwaj, Executive Director at Azista, emphasizes the importance of this development, stating that it provides India with a crucial ability to monitor space activities at a time when space platforms are increasingly susceptible to interference.

AFR, a lightweight 80-kilogram satellite, is a milestone in itself. It represents the first satellite in its class to be entirely designed, built, and operated by India's private industry. Launched in 2023, it has already completed 2.5 years in orbit and continues to function optimally. Beyond SSA, AFR supports various imaging modes, catering to both civilian and defence needs globally.

Azista Space is now gearing up to produce next-generation payloads capable of capturing even more detailed images of the ISS. This development is a clear indication that India's private space industry is quietly but confidently stepping into a strategic arena, enhancing the country's space capabilities and global standing.