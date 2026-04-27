India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Win: Highlights, Records & Celebrations (2026)

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: The wait is on for the trophy lift. Until then, the players all taking pictures with each other and with their families and loved ones. Spouses, children, Rohit Sharma, everyone.

Mar 08, 2026 11:13:17 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Player of the series goes to Sanju Samson for a terrific knockout performance!

"Very happy, very grateful. A lot emotions and going through it but very happy, out of words. This started 1-2 years before, in the 2024 World Cup winning team, I couldn't play a game. I kept working, visualising, dreaming. This is what I wanted, god is good. After the NZ series, I was broken, my dreams were shattered, I was thinking what I could do.

Very proud I was courageous enough to dream about it and make it happen in this tournament.

A lot of guidance and suggestions from the Indian team have helped me figure things out. Last couple of months, I hope I can share it here, I have been in constant touch with Sachin sir. I thought about what is the mindset required, I reached out to sir and had huge conversations with him. Even yesterday he asked me how am I feeling.

Big for me, need to figure out what next I need to do."

Mar 08, 2026 11:09:51 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah speaks!

"Feels extremely special because I've played one final at my home venue but couldn't win that one, but today I won. I was very motivated, very clear, played all my cricket here so used all my experience. Everything went to plan.

Before this tournament I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well but felt I was trying too hard. This format I just tried to let the game come to me, and that worked really well. Believed in myself. My individual assessment has always been my strength of my game, and couldn't be more special to win man of the match here, at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn't get better than that.

Because of the experience, I've played on belters over here, and I have seen the other teams how they were bowling, I learnt that trying to bowl too fast can make shot-making easier, the ball just skids on. So just played smart, and tried to think of what the batsmen were trying to do. Clarity while execution really helps.

Whenever we discuss, they always come up with options, and when communication is needed we did that, we kept calm, never panicking, kept our head above the water, hold our nerve. The teams who can do that win the tournament."

Mar 08, 2026 11:03:37 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Three teams had two trophies each in T20 World Cups before this evening. India had the chance to become the first to make it three.

And they just did that. 2007. 2024. 2026.

Mar 08, 2026 10:58:17 PM

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Tilak Varma says the fielding wasn't perfect today, but showed up in the key moments. As for the celebrations?

"Next couple of days will be a big party with the boys. We will take a couple of fresheners, and then head off to the IPL."

Mar 08, 2026 10:56:32 PM

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AS: "Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch! Winning right now so emotionally it feels great but we will find out in 2-4 days. This is the icing on the cake. If we're bowling first, restrict, and save the target. Will bring my phone, have though of 10-15 reels, we will see what will be made."

Mar 08, 2026 10:54:27 PM

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SD: "I was there to hit big sixes, that was my role in this tournament. Sometimes happens that other batsmen go up. But I always back myself to hit big sixes. I've developed bowling a lot, I've not bowled a lot this tournament, but I'll come back better. One of the biggest days today, the crowd was amazing, the tournament belongs to the supporters of the Indian team. We've got that love which supported us a lot."

WS: "Amazing feeling, the work that has gone in. Part of these experiences, there is more to come."

Mar 08, 2026 10:52:46 PM

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AS: "The coach and the captain had the faith in me, even I was doubting myself. Playing my first World Cup, they were telling me you will one game. It's not easy as a young player going through this phase, but I love this team. The way the treated me, I've never felt it before. The faith and the confidence, I got emotional in between the tournament, I wanted to do really well but couldn't."

VC: "Feels amazing, two back to back ICC trophies. Very surreal, very happy for Abhishek. Nothing was working out, but we won the cup, so it's all zeroed out."

Mar 08, 2026 10:46:30 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: IT'S ALL OVER! IT'S ALL OVER! HISTORY FOR INDIA – THEY WIN THE TROPHY ON HOME TURF! It's another great catch, this time Tilak Varma at long-on, and Abhishek Sharma is the player who gets the last wicket!

Take a bow, India – this has to be the greatest T20I outfit in the history of the format."

Mar 08, 2026 10:39:44 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: A dipping yorker again! This is just showing off. The best in the world, bar none.

Can he get five?

Mar 08, 2026 10:38:38 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Nearly at the finish line. This time 18 months ago, in a similar position, something special was needed from Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya to wrap things up. Now, they can rest on their laurels. 104 needed from 18 – not happening.

Mar 08, 2026 10:30:18 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: And it's timber again! Nearly all over. It's basically an identical ball, dipping yorker, misses Henry's bat and knocks over off-stump.

Can he get a World Cup final hat-trick?

Mar 08, 2026 10:28:40 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Inevitable! Pinpoint. Rolls his fingers over it, and it's like a curveball. Neesham thinks it's a full toss so swings hard, but it never quite gets to him. Bends underneath his bat and rattles the stumps.

Add them up. 3 wickets away.

Mar 08, 2026 10:25:59 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Four needed off every ball from here. And that's also considering Jasprit Bumrah has 12 of these remaining deliveries. Get the confetti ready?

Mar 08, 2026 10:20:30 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Drinks break with all the momentum on India's side. Most of these overs should – should – feel like a formality at this point. Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham need two or three huge overs ASAP to ensure that's not the case.

Mar 08, 2026 10:12:09 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya the next to drop one as he can't hang on to a presentable chance off Santner! Misfields the next and it goes for four – some slopiness in the field from him.

But it doesn't matter – Axar Patel's worst ball of the day gets him the wicket! Full toss which Mitchell mishits, right to Kishan who takes his third catch of the day. Chase going nowhere.

Mar 08, 2026 10:06:11 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Shot! Mitchell Santner picks up responsibility – and he must, at this stage. Gets a good ball to hit from Varun, and he puts every fibre of his being into that swing. Huge hit, tall and far, deep into the stands.

119/5 now – 137 needed off 48.

Mar 08, 2026 10:02:56 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Ugly scenes – Arshdeep tries to quickly fire it back at the stumps as Mitchell returns, and his radar is wayward – hits the batter with that throw, and Mitchell isn't happy – he walks at Arshdeep and shouts in real anger. Umpire steps in to keep them apart, and then Suryakumar Yadav has a word with the Kiwi batter, tries to make amends.

End of the over, Arshdeep and Mitchell shake hands and let bygones be.

Mar 08, 2026 9:59:27 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Much-needed for the Kiwis. Mitchell has been starved of strike in the last couple of overs, but he makes this count – walks across and swings away hard. First one is another chance for Ishan Kishan, but he can't keep his feet as he trods on the boundary. Next one isn't even half a chance – flies deep into the stands.

Mar 08, 2026 9:56:44 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: A long, long, long way back for New Zealand from here. Required rate already at 17.

Mar 08, 2026 9:48:59 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: That could be the moment that swings it heavily towards India! Seifert gets a short one which he hits well and hard, but not with enough elevation – Ishan Kishan at the midwicket boundary can shuttle around, cover good ground, take it and then ensure he tosses it back to himself to regain his balance.

72/5 – deep trouble for the Kiwis!

Mar 08, 2026 9:44:32 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: When it's not going your way, this can happen… and New Zealand staring down the barrel. Width from Hardik, Chapman tries to cut him away, but the mistiming means it rockets back onto his off-stump.

70/4 but now Mitchell joins Seifert. If any hope, this is the key partnership.

Mar 08, 2026 9:41:01 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Varun Chakravarthy just hasn't been able to find himself in the latter half of this tournament. Seofert hammers a pair of big sixes with two easy swings. Reaches his half-century in 23 balls – a one-man effort thus far.

Mar 08, 2026 9:36:26 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Impossible to get him away. In a match where the required rate is suddenly touching 15, he only conceded 5 in the final powerplay over.

Six overs through – India well on top.

Mar 08, 2026 9:32:18 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Axar Patel under the pump after he is hit for a four and a six – but that's how you bounce back! His super-strength, keep it stump-to-stump, use that under-cut armball, and break the defence. Slides on, Phillips clueless, and his leg stump is flying!

47/3 after 5.

Mar 08, 2026 9:23:49 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: SECOND WICKET DOWN! Jasprit Bumrah strikes with his first ball again – he is simply inevitable. Ravindra skies an attempted flick, and Ishan Kishan does supremely well to cover all that distance, get to the ball, put in a big forward dive and holds on!

India on top now and the stadium is bouncing! Just the start now.

Mar 08, 2026 9:20:36 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: THE SPIN DOES THE TRICK! This is why Axar Patel was brought on – just that slight missed timing, and Allen can't get the distance – it's hard-hit, but right down the throat of Tilak Varma at deep midwicket.

Great move from a tactical perspective and India have their wicket. 32/1 after 3.

Mar 08, 2026 9:15:12 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: 4, 4 goes Seifert too. Hardik Pandya doesn't get the start he wanted. Can't bring about a wicket like he did in the semifinals.

Mar 08, 2026 9:14:24 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: There comes the punishment. Hardik Pandya not quite finding his length, but it's excellent batting too. Seifert with a sensational scoop, flie sall the way for six.

Mar 08, 2026 9:11:14 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: CHANCE GOES BEGGING! Terrific from Arshdeep first up, and his out-swinger generates a massive slice from Allen. Popped high, high, high into the air – Dube underneath it, but it slips out through his hands!

Not what India wanted. That was the moment.

Mar 08, 2026 9:00:55 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: If New Zealand are to win this, they need Allen and Seifert to recreate what Abhishek and Samson did, and then some. They are capable of it – 170 chased down against the Proteas inside 13 overs. That pace will be enough to make a fist of this chase. India will therefore want a quick, early wicket.

Mar 08, 2026 8:45:25 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Excellent little cameo from Shivam Dube! His 26*(8) late on could be more than worth its weight in gold.

India will have slightly more confidence thanks to this finish – but NZ will be happy that it isn't closer to 280. Innings break.

Mar 08, 2026 8:41:27 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Yes, Shivam Dube! That's how you finish an innings. Jimmy Neesham back on, and Dube is ready for him – four, six, six, and he's packing a real punch in this little cameo.

Can Dube get India to 260?

Mar 08, 2026 8:38:37 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: 203/1 after 15 overs, and after that, 28 runs in 4 overs with 4 wickets falling. New Zealand have clawed this back a long way. Only one four and one six in this period.

Last over coming up. Big effort needed to regain the momentum – it's Neesham again.

Mar 08, 2026 8:34:54 PM

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India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Not Hardik's night tonight. Gets a full toss he puts away for six, and that could rev him up – but