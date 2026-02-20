India's FY26 Capex Slowdown: Morgan Stanley Report Explained (2026)

The central government’s capital expenditure (capex) is projected to decelerate for the remainder of the fiscal year 2026, primarily because a significant portion of the budget was utilized earlier in the year, as highlighted in a recent report by Morgan Stanley.

This revelation raises an interesting point: while economic cycles fluctuate, the timing of government spending plays a crucial role in shaping overall development. The report emphasizes that much of the annual capex budget has already been spent, suggesting that we might see a slower rate of expenditure in the upcoming months. Specifically, it states, "we anticipate a slowdown in central government capex for the remaining part of FY26, given capex spending was front-end loaded in F1H26."

To put this into perspective, central government capex reached a staggering Rs 6.6 lakh crore during the first eight months of the fiscal year (from April to November), which accounts for approximately 58.7% of the total budgeted target for the year. This figure translates to a remarkable 3.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an increase from 2.7% of GDP during the same period last year, indicating a vigorous investment push in the early months of FY26.

For the entirety of Budget FY2025-26, the government allocated a massive Rs 11.21 lakh crore for capital expenditure, showcasing its commitment to infrastructure development.

Notably, about 55% of this capital spending has focused on the vital sectors of roads and railways, underscoring the government's ongoing dedication to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity across the country. These areas have emerged as key facilitators of public investment throughout the fiscal year.

On the state government front, Morgan Stanley has observed that capital expenditure remains relatively stable. State-level capex currently stands at around 1.7% of GDP for FYTD26, maintaining a similar level to the previous year. However, it’s worth noting that state capital spending has been growing steadily at an average annual rate of 13%, indicating a consistent, albeit measured, expansion in investment.

Moreover, the capital spending by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) has also been quite robust. The report reveals that CPSE capex achieved 64% of its FYTD26 target, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 14%. This surge is largely attributed to strong performances from entities such as Indian Railways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), positioning CPSE capex to potentially exceed last year’s achievements.

While a slowdown in central government capex is anticipated in the coming months, the report offers a silver lining: an optimistic outlook for private capital expenditure. Several favorable factors are contributing to this sentiment, including fiscal and monetary measures aimed at boosting consumption growth and proactive policy changes designed to tackle structural challenges, such as the introduction of new labor codes.

But here's where it gets controversial: will the anticipated decline in government spending hinder progress, or could it pave the way for a more dynamic private sector to step up? What are your thoughts on the balance between public and private investment in driving economic growth? We invite you to share your opinions in the comments!