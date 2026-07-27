India's Anti-Defection Law: TMC's 20 MPs Merge with a Party with No Seats (2026)

In the complex world of Indian politics, where alliances shift like the sands of the desert, the recent move by 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers to merge with a party holding no seats in India has sparked a constitutional conundrum. This isn't just about political arithmetic; it's a legal puzzle that could reshape the country's political landscape. Let's delve into the intricacies of this situation and explore the implications, with a healthy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

The Anti-Defection Law: A Brief History

India's anti-defection law, introduced in 1985, was a response to the 'aaya Ram, gaya Ram' politics of the time. It aimed to curb the phenomenon of legislators switching parties mid-term to bring down governments or secure personal advancement. The law, embedded in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, disqualifies legislators who voluntarily give up party membership or vote against their party's directive in the House.

However, the law has its exceptions. The first was the 'split' provision, which allowed one-third of a legislature party to break away without facing disqualification. But this provision was removed in 2003, as it was being routinely gamed to engineer departures under the guise of a formal split. The only exception that remains is the 'merger'.

The Merge Exception: A Complex Provision

Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule lays down the terms for the merger exception. Disqualification will not apply if the original political party merges with another party, and at least two-thirds of the members of that party's legislature group agree to such a merger. This provision suggests a decision at the level of the political party and legislative endorsement of at least two-thirds strength.

The Trinamool Congress Crisis

The recent crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) follows the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly election, which produced the BJP's first-ever government in the state. The rebellion inside the parliamentary group surfaced quickly, with Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar emerging as a leading rebel face. She was joined by former floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, and a cross-section of the party's Lok Sabha contingent, including actors, former cricketers, and football captains.

On Sunday, 19 of the rebels presented their letters in person to Speaker Om Birla, while a 20th, Rachana Banerjee, submitted her consent with a letter from Malaysia. Together, they told Birla they had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a party registered in 2022 that currently holds no elected seat at any level.

The Legal Debate: A Question of Interpretation

At the heart of the AAP and TMC disputes lies a constitutional question that the Tenth Schedule does not resolve cleanly: does Paragraph 4 require an actual decision by the political party to merge, or does a two-thirds legislative bloc suffice on its own? The language of Paragraph 4 references the 'original political party' — the broader organisation, not just its elected representatives in a House.

The 2023 case of Subhash Desai versus Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra, drew a line: a legislature party cannot act independently of the political party. The court held that the Tenth Schedule draws a 'clear demarcation' between the two, and that a legislative majority cannot determine the identity or decisions of the political party. If legislators cannot appoint a rival whip or claim a party's identity by sheer numbers, it follows that they cannot unilaterally effect a merger either.

However, the legal position is not settled. In 2022, the Bombay High Court upheld a claimed 'merger' arising from defections in Goa on the ground that two-thirds of the legislature party had joined another party — without requiring proof that the original political party had itself taken a decision to merge.

The Speaker's Role: A Constitutional Authority

In the immediate term, the fate of the TMC rebels rests with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He will verify the signatures of the 20 MPs before adjudicating on the merger claim. The Speaker functions as the first constitutional authority on disqualification questions, with courts reviewing those decisions, not substituting them at first instance.

The Implications: A Shifting Political Landscape

If the merger is approved, the practical consequences are significant. The TMC's Lok Sabha strength would fall from around 28 to eight, and in the Rajya Sabha, the party has already dropped from 13 to 10 seats. The NDA's Lok Sabha count would rise from 294 to 314, though the alliance would still be short of a two-thirds majority.

Personal Commentary: A Complex Legal Puzzle

What makes this particularly fascinating is the legal debate surrounding the merger exception. The interpretation of Paragraph 4(2) as a self-contained provision, making the two-thirds legislative threshold the sole qualifying condition, is currently challenged before the Supreme Court. The ruling in the Girish Chodankar case is expected to determine whether Paragraph 4 must be read conjunctively, requiring both a party-level merger decision and legislative endorsement, or disjunctively, where legislative numbers alone suffice.

In my opinion, the Supreme Court's ruling in the Chodankar case will have far-reaching implications for the anti-defection law. If the court rules that legislative numbers alone suffice, it could open the door for more organised defections. On the other hand, if the court rules that a party-level merger decision is required, it could tighten the law and make defections more difficult.

Conclusion: A Shifting Political Landscape

The recent move by the 20 Trinamool Congress lawmakers to merge with a party holding no seats in India has sparked a constitutional conundrum. The legal debate surrounding the merger exception is complex and could have significant implications for the country's political landscape. As the Supreme Court weighs in on the matter, the future of Indian politics hangs in the balance.