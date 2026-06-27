India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for 28,740 Vacancies | Full Guide & Important Dates (2026)

The Indian Post Office is on a hiring spree! 28,740 vacancies are up for grabs in the 2026 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment drive, offering an exciting opportunity for job seekers across 23 postal circles in India.

But here's the catch: the application window is only 15 days long, starting January 31 and ending on February 14. So, if you're keen on landing one of these positions, you'll need to act fast!

This recruitment drive is for the posts of GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). The selection process is straightforward: there's no written exam, and candidates will be chosen based on a merit list prepared from their Class 10 marks.

And this is where it gets interesting: the eligibility criteria are quite inclusive. Applicants need to be between 18 and 40 years old and have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English from a recognized board. They must also have studied the local language up to Class 10 and possess basic computer knowledge, cycling skills, and a means of livelihood.

The application process is simple and entirely online. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register with your details. Pay the Rs 100 registration fee online. Fill out the application form. Upload the required scanned documents. Submit and print the application for future reference.

The salary range is quite attractive, too. GDS and ABPM posts offer a monthly pay scale of Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470, while BPM posts boast a higher bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380.

Key Dates to Remember:

- Registration: January 31 to February 14

- Application Fee Payment: Until February 16 (5 pm)

- Application Correction Window: February 18 and 19

- Merit List Release: February 28, 2026

The merit list will include essential details like the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, marks obtained, and document verification venue.

With such a large number of vacancies, this recruitment drive is a significant opportunity for many. But remember, the competition is likely to be fierce, so ensure you meet all the criteria and apply promptly.

Are you ready to grab this chance and become a part of the Indian postal service? The clock is ticking!