Incredible Birth: Central Alberta Welcomes Triplet Calves Again! (2026)

A Tale of Triple Trouble: Unbelievable Calf Births at Lucky 7 Cattle Co.

In the heart of Central Alberta, a remarkable story unfolds at Lucky 7 Cattle Co., a farm near Sedgewick. For the second consecutive year, this farm has defied the odds, welcoming triplet calves into the world. But here's where it gets controversial...

As the new year began, Stacey Simpson, the owner of Lucky 7, found herself in a unique situation. Mere hours after the festive countdown, Simpson's five-year-old heifer, Dukey, showed signs of labor. While not entirely unexpected, what followed left Simpson and her family in awe.

"I was counting the calves, and when I got to two, I thought, 'Wait, there's more?'" Simpson recalled. "It was a real 'deer in the headlights' moment."

Dukey's labor continued, and Simpson, with a mix of surprise and determination, delivered not one, not two, but three healthy calves. A rare occurrence indeed!

The triplets, named Carla, Darla, and Marla, are a testament to the resilience of nature and the skill of the Simpson family. The odds of triplet calves surviving are already slim, making this birth even more extraordinary.

But here's the part most people miss: this isn't Lucky 7's first rodeo with triplets. Dukey's own mother gave birth to the farm's first trio just last year, and their story is equally remarkable.

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"It's like a family tradition now!" Simpson's sister, Kylie, joked. "The odds of it happening once are slim, but twice? It's almost like we've got a magic touch!"

And this is where the controversy lies: with such a rare genetic occurrence, the future of Carla, Darla, and Marla is uncertain. Will they be kept for breeding, continuing the legacy of triplet births at Lucky 7? Or will they be sold, their genes dispersed across the cattle industry?

"We're still deciding," Simpson said. "It's a tough call, but we're enjoying the attention for now."

The triplets' birth has captured the imagination of people worldwide, with their story spreading far and wide on social media. A video posted by Lucky 7 has garnered millions of views, with comments from as far as Europe and Asia.

"It's been a wild ride," Simpson admitted. "We never expected our little farm to go viral!"

So, what do you think? Is this a lucky streak or a genetic anomaly? Should the triplets stay or go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions on this unique cattle tale.