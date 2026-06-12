Income Stacking: A Solution to the Cost of Living Crisis? (2026)

The rise of income stacking, or passive income generation, is a fascinating phenomenon that has emerged as a response to the cost of living crisis. It's not just Gen Z who are embracing this trend; it's a growing practice among young women and even those in full-time employment. But what makes this trend particularly intriguing is the way it challenges traditional notions of work and financial stability, and the potential risks it poses. In this article, I'll explore the reasons behind the surge in income stacking, the various methods people are using to generate extra income, and the potential pitfalls of this trend. I'll also offer my own perspective on why this trend is so compelling and what it might suggest about our relationship with work and money.

The Cost of Living Crisis and the Need for Financial Security

The cost of living crisis has left many people feeling vulnerable and uncertain about their financial future. With rising costs for everything from food to fuel, it's no wonder that people are looking for ways to boost their income and build financial security. Income stacking offers a solution to this problem by providing multiple sources of income, which can help to offset the impact of rising costs and provide a safety net in case of job loss or other financial setbacks.

The Rise of Income Stacking

Income stacking is a relatively new trend, but it's already becoming increasingly popular. According to research by the UK Women's Budget Group, one in four young women aged 16 to 29 have worked in more than one job over the course of the last year. This trend is particularly pronounced among women, who are 50% more likely to be in low-paid work than men. The trend is also being driven by the energy crisis in the Middle East, which has led to rising costs for everything from food to fuel, and the potential for a recession, which could lead to job losses for a quarter of a million people by the middle of 2027.

The Methods of Income Stacking

There are many different ways people are generating extra income through income stacking. Some are doing it passively, by renting out parking spaces, second homes, or spare bedrooms. Others are doing it actively, by taking on multiple jobs or side hustles. For example, Alexa, a 26-year-old who was made redundant from her job in tech sales, used her savings to train as a pilates instructor and now teaches five classes a week. She also invests any money she makes, which has allowed her to top up her salary by five figures in the first year.

Sophie, a 26-year-old social media manager, started juggling three jobs when she found herself out of work after unsuccessful probation periods. She now does surveys while sitting on the train or watching TV, and has built up an emergency pot of three months' salary. She also sells clothes on Vinted and does secret shopping for brands to test their customer service.

The Risks of Income Stacking

While income stacking can provide financial security and flexibility, it also comes with risks. One of the biggest risks is burnout, as people who are constantly working may not have time to relax and recharge. Another risk is that people may take on too many jobs or side hustles, which can lead to stress and anxiety. Additionally, there are legal risks associated with income stacking, such as the potential for breach of an employer's code of conduct or fraud.

My Perspective

In my opinion, the rise of income stacking is a fascinating phenomenon that reflects our changing relationship with work and money. It's a response to the uncertainty and instability of the modern world, and it offers a way to build financial security and flexibility. However, it's also important to be aware of the risks associated with income stacking and to take steps to mitigate them. Personally, I think that income stacking can be a powerful tool for building financial security, but it's important to approach it with caution and to be mindful of the potential pitfalls.

Conclusion

The rise of income stacking is a complex and multifaceted trend that reflects our changing relationship with work and money. While it offers a way to build financial security and flexibility, it also comes with risks that must be carefully considered. As we navigate the challenges of the cost of living crisis, it's important to be aware of the potential benefits and pitfalls of income stacking and to approach it with a critical and nuanced perspective.