In the Blink of an Eye: A Journey Through Life and Death (2026)

Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about life's grand narrative! A new film, 'In the Blink of an Eye,' attempts to weave a tapestry of human existence, but does it succeed, or does it leave us with more questions than answers? While I won't spoil the exact moment, I must confess, a brief tear was shed towards the film's conclusion. This is despite recognizing its numerous shortcomings: a cold, polished veneer that attempts to approximate profound meaning, and a rather simplistic, almost naively optimistic view of our future. Yet, the sheer scope of its temporal journey managed to resonate. The true magic, the element that elicited this emotional response, remains a carefully guarded secret to preserve the viewing experience. However, it's worth noting that even a film that feels like an extended, albeit incredibly expensive and vague, commercial for a shadowy mega-corporation can offer something of value.

Originally a Black List screenplay penned by Colby Day nearly a decade ago, 'In the Blink of an Eye' was eventually brought to life by Andrew Stanton, a director famously associated with Pixar. His previous live-action endeavor, 'John Carter,' was such a colossal disappointment that it sidelined him for over a decade, with only a brief stint directing 'Finding Dory' offering a reprieve. The fact that this film has been shelved for a few years might suggest its quality, but surprisingly, it's not entirely without merit.

The Bottom Line: It aims to encapsulate the entire human experience within a sleek, digestible package.

Venue: Sundance Film Festival (Premieres)

Cast: Rashida Jones, Daveed Diggs, Kate McKinnon

Director: Andrew Stanton

Writer: Colby Day

Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes

At its heart, the film is undeniably well-intentioned. It strives to celebrate life, to soothe our anxieties about mortality, and to offer a comforting assurance that we are all interconnected, part of an eternal collective spirit, meaning no one truly vanishes. While this sentiment can be perceived as saccharine, it's a sweet message, particularly poignant in an era where humanity often seems preoccupied with destruction and cruelty. But here's where it gets controversial... If we truly follow the film's core message to its logical conclusion, does it imply that figures like Hitler, Pol Pot, or even Leona Helmsley are still with us, their essence lingering as part of a universal oneness? The thought is rather unsettling, isn't it? This makes it incredibly difficult, perhaps even impossible, to dismiss the film entirely, even if its optimistic message feels insufficient to shield us from the harsh realities of existence.

The narrative unfolds in three distinct segments. The first transports us back approximately 47,000 years to the lives of a Neanderthal family, our extinct cousins who were ultimately supplanted and absorbed by modern humans. Their existence, much like that of the contemporary characters played by Rashida Jones and Daveed Diggs, is marked by both the inevitability of death and the promise of renewal.

In the present day, Rashida Jones portrays a Princeton researcher delving into the fossilized remains of her Neanderthal counterpart. Simultaneously, she grapples with the impending loss of her own mother, her gaze fixed on the ephemeral nature of life, perhaps overlooking the future being forged before her.

This future is embodied by Kate McKinnon, who plays a solitary scientist aboard a spaceship en route to a new colony planet in the 25th century. Her vessel carries a cargo of human ova, destined to be fertilized electronically, thus birthing the inaugural generation of settlers on a new Earth. This distant storyline is linked to the past, though the connection, in my opinion, isn't as robust or as emotionally compelling as the filmmakers might believe.

And this is the part most people miss... The fundamental issue with 'In the Blink of an Eye' lies in the overly broad and generic nature of its storylines. A more impactful experience would have emerged from deeply specific, detailed narratives that illustrate the universal human experience. As it stands, it feels as though Stanton and Day are merely reiterating the most basic, self-evident truths about being alive. This offers little in the way of genuine insight or inspiration. Yes, I understand that people are born and people die, and this has been happening for an incredibly long time. So what?

Stanton's cast does their utmost to imbue these generalized archetypes with genuine emotion. It's a surprising delight to witness McKinnon step away from her typical comedic persona and deliver a performance of sincere depth. She delivers the film's final lines in a profoundly serious monologue, a feat she largely accomplishes. (Indeed, she is responsible for that singular moment that moved me to tears.)

However, the character arcs lack sufficient depth, leaving the actors primarily serving a blandly inspirational message. It's akin to a well-funded science museum commissioning them to lend their talents to an easily digestible, uplifting infotainment piece.

Yet, the film doesn't offer much in terms of concrete learning. Its primary aim is to evoke feeling, to have our spirits gently nudged and embraced by its benevolent portrayal of humanity, arguably the most formidable species on Earth. While I'm not entirely convinced by its overall premise, I did find myself moved enough to shed a tear and acknowledge, "Yes, people truly are like that." (The evocative score by Thomas Newman, a master of melancholic grandeur, certainly doesn't hurt.) I'm uncertain if this constitutes the profound revelation and catharsis the ambitious film seeks, but it's certainly not insignificant.

What are your thoughts on this film's message? Do you agree that even a flawed film can offer moments of genuine connection? Share your opinions in the comments below!