IMSA GTP Grid: Manufacturers' Hopes and Plans for the Future (2026)

The future of IMSA's GTP grid is a topic that has sports car enthusiasts and industry insiders alike buzzing with anticipation and concern. While the current grid boasts an impressive 11 cars across five manufacturers, there are looming questions about its sustainability and growth potential.

The Current Landscape

IMSA's top class, the GTP, currently features a diverse range of manufacturers, including BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Acura. However, the recent news of Acura's withdrawal from factory GTP competition has left a void that the series aims to fill by 2028. The impending loss of two entries for next year has sparked discussions about the class's future strength and competitiveness.

In contrast, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) boasts a larger field with 17 cars and eight manufacturers. The addition of Ford and McLaren to the WEC next year further highlights the disparity between the two series. While IMSA's GTP class is poised to decrease in size, the WEC is expanding, leaving many to wonder about the long-term viability of IMSA's top class.

Manufacturer Commitments and Prospects

BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche have reaffirmed their commitments to IMSA GTP competition through at least the end of the 2027 season. This stability is a positive sign, but the series is keen to attract new manufacturers to bolster its grid. Ford and McLaren, along with Genesis, are potential candidates, but their participation is not expected until 2028 at the earliest.

One notable absence from the current GTP grid is Aston Martin, whose Valkyrie effort is described as a long-term project. Team principal Ian James believes the V12-powered cars have shown improved competitiveness in the WEC, but consistency in North America is a key factor in their expansion plans.

The Role of Privateer Teams

The recent success of JDC-Miller Motorsports, a privateer team, in winning a GTP race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has sparked discussions about the potential for customer cars in the series. Porsche, the only LMDh brand offering customer cars, emphasizes the significant financial commitment required for privateer teams to compete at a high level.

IMSA's Perspective and Future Plans

IMSA President John Doonan has expressed the series' openness to welcoming additional manufacturers and entrants, particularly those with LMH cars. The recent announcement of a landmark single set of top-class regulations in partnership with the FIA and ACO for 2030 further solidifies IMSA's commitment to a unified and sustainable future for sports car racing.

Conclusion

The current state of IMSA's GTP grid is a complex interplay of manufacturer commitments, privateer team success, and the series' future vision. While there are challenges to address, the series' willingness to adapt and its collaborative efforts with the FIA and ACO provide a foundation for a stronger and more competitive future. As we look ahead, the question remains: Can IMSA attract the necessary manufacturers and entrants to ensure the long-term success of its top class?