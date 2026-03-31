Imran Khan's Second Eye Injection: Health Update & Political Tensions (2026)

A political leader's health crisis sparks a national debate! Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was recently transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for a crucial eye treatment, but this routine procedure has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The Medical Procedure: During his follow-up visit, Khan received his second anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a treatment for a serious eye condition called central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). This condition, often affecting older adults, is linked to cardiovascular risks like high blood pressure and diabetes. A board of specialists and cardiologists thoroughly examined Khan before the procedure, ensuring his heart was in good condition.

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The Political Storm: But here's where it gets controversial. Khan's health has become a bone of contention between the government and the opposition, which includes PTI. A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that Khan has lost 85% of vision in his right eye, a startling development. Khan's supporters argue that his imprisonment since August 2023 is politically motivated, especially as he faces various cases, some of which have been suspended or overturned on appeal.

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The Public Impact: The situation has led to significant civil unrest, with PTI supporters blocking major highways, causing disruptions and shortages. This medical issue has escalated into a national crisis, with Khan's health at the center of a political storm. The public eagerly awaits updates on his condition and the potential impact on the country's political landscape.

What do you think? Is Imran Khan's health being used as a political tool, or is it a genuine concern for the government? Share your thoughts below, and let's engage in a respectful discussion on this sensitive matter.

Imran Khan's Second Eye Injection: Health Update & Political Tensions (2026)

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