Imran Khan's Second Eye Injection: Health Update & Political Tensions (2026)

A political leader's health crisis sparks a national debate! Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was recently transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for a crucial eye treatment, but this routine procedure has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The Medical Procedure: During his follow-up visit, Khan received his second anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a treatment for a serious eye condition called central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). This condition, often affecting older adults, is linked to cardiovascular risks like high blood pressure and diabetes. A board of specialists and cardiologists thoroughly examined Khan before the procedure, ensuring his heart was in good condition.

The Political Storm: But here's where it gets controversial. Khan's health has become a bone of contention between the government and the opposition, which includes PTI. A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that Khan has lost 85% of vision in his right eye, a startling development. Khan's supporters argue that his imprisonment since August 2023 is politically motivated, especially as he faces various cases, some of which have been suspended or overturned on appeal.

The Public Impact: The situation has led to significant civil unrest, with PTI supporters blocking major highways, causing disruptions and shortages. This medical issue has escalated into a national crisis, with Khan's health at the center of a political storm. The public eagerly awaits updates on his condition and the potential impact on the country's political landscape.

What do you think? Is Imran Khan's health being used as a political tool, or is it a genuine concern for the government? Share your thoughts below, and let's engage in a respectful discussion on this sensitive matter.