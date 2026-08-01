Imran Khan's Health Crisis: PTI's Nationwide Protest on Feb 8 | Latest Updates (2026)

The PTI and TTAP leaders have made a bold statement, declaring their unwavering commitment to protecting the health of Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of the PTI. They urge the nation to join a nationwide protest on February 8, emphasizing the need for a united front. This announcement comes amidst concerns over Imran's well-being, as he undergoes a medical procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims). The protest is part of a larger movement against alleged election rigging in the 2024 general elections.

The meeting, held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, was attended by prominent leaders, including Sohail Afridi, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Salman Akram Raja, and Asad Qaiser. The leaders expressed their determination to safeguard Imran's health and demanded his visitation rights be restored. They also addressed the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, showing solidarity with the martyrs who have sacrificed for the country.

Additionally, the participants called for measures to ensure the welfare of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah region and called for the rehoming of displaced individuals. They decided to intensify the PTI's street movement to ensure the nationwide protest's success. The leaders also condemned the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh and announced plans for rallies on February 8.

The PTI's stance on the 2024 general elections is clear: they accuse the government of rigging and demand a fair process. The protest on February 8 is a significant step in their ongoing struggle for democracy, as emphasized by Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. The nation awaits the outcome of this protest, as the PTI and TTAP leaders continue to fight for their cause, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice and a fair political landscape.