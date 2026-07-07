Imran Khan's Deal Attempts: Rana Sanaullah Reveals All (2026)

Rana Sanaullah, a key political advisor, drops a bombshell: two secret negotiations with Imran Khan, the PTI founder, collapsed! But why? Sanaullah reveals that both attempts, one led by Mohsin Naqvi and Ali Amin Gandapur and another by overseas figures, seemed promising. Khan initially agreed but then abruptly withdrew.

Sanaullah paints a picture of a stubborn Khan, unwilling to compromise. He quotes Khan's defiant stance: 'You go to jail, and I'll take your place.' But is this a fair portrayal? Sanaullah compares Khan's approach to that of Nawaz Sharif, who found a political solution. He argues that the government and military are open to dialogue, but meaningful talks need both sides to agree.

The advisor doesn't hold back when discussing PTI's tactics. He accuses the party of exploiting Imran Khan's medical treatment for political gain, aiming to create chaos. Sanaullah also condemns road blockages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning their legality and motivation. He believes these actions are strategic rather than genuine concern for Khan's health.

But here's where it gets controversial: Sanaullah suggests PTI's dissatisfaction is insatiable, hinting at ulterior motives. Are these claims justified, or is Sanaullah's perspective biased? The debate is open, and the public's opinion is divided. What do you think? Is PTI's behavior a genuine concern for democracy, or is it a power play?