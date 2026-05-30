Improving Mental Health Care for Youth in the Justice System | Global Learning Academy (2026)

Mental health education is transforming worldwide—and the Global Learning Academy is leading the change.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is rapidly expanding its collection of educational channels and video resources on the Global Learning Academy. Each channel delivers carefully designed learning materials that empower people from all walks of life to understand and apply mental health knowledge in meaningful ways. But here's where it gets exciting: the Academy isn’t just for healthcare professionals—it’s for everyone who values expert, evidence-based, and practical education about mental well-being.

This world-class learning hub welcomes clinicians, allied health workers, patients, families, caregivers, and even the curious public. Whether you’re a mental health specialist seeking advanced insights or someone simply striving to better support loved ones, the Academy offers structured, research-backed content that bridges the gap between clinical science and real-world understanding.

New and Featured

Mental Health Services for Youth Involved in the Justice System



(Watch here)

Did you know that young people in the justice system face significantly higher rates of mental health challenges compared to their peers? Despite this well-documented need, many of these youth go without the help they deserve—largely because the demand for interventions far exceeds available services. This short but powerful video shines a light on both the difficulties and the opportunities within this system, prompting viewers to consider how society can strengthen its guidance and care for these vulnerable young individuals.

And this is the part most people miss: improving access to treatment isn’t just about more resources—it’s about reimagining how those resources are delivered and prioritized. Should mental health care be treated as a fundamental right for every youth in the justice system? Or is there a deeper systemic issue at play that prevents genuine rehabilitation?

What do you think—are we doing enough to support these young people, or is the system still failing them? Share your thoughts and join the conversation below!