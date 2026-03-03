Improve Your Balance with These 5 Apple Watch-Inspired Exercises (2026)

My Apple Watch revealed a surprising drop in my stability score, prompting me to take action. Despite being a tech enthusiast and a smartwatch tester for Tom's Guide, I was shocked to discover that my stability was not as robust as I thought. But here's where it gets interesting: I decided to add five simple isometric exercises to my daily routine, and the results were impressive. These exercises not only improved my stability but also challenged my coordination and lower-body strength. Let's dive into the details and explore how these exercises can benefit you too. But first, let's address the elephant in the room: stability matters.

Stability is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in our overall mobility and risk of falling. As we age, our stability may decline, making us more susceptible to accidents. So, it's essential to take proactive steps to maintain and improve our stability, especially if we're active individuals like runners or marathoners. And this is the part most people miss...

Many of us rely on our Apple Watches to monitor our health and fitness, but we often overlook the importance of stability. By checking your stability score, you can gain valuable insights into your overall mobility and take steps to improve it. So, let's get started with the exercises that can make a real difference in your stability and balance.

5 Exercises to Boost Your Stability

1. Bird Dogs

This exercise is a fantastic way to build deep core stability. Here's how to do it:

Begin on your hands and knees in the tabletop position, with wrists directly in line with your shoulders and knees aligned with your hips.

Extend your left arm straight ahead and your right leg behind you, engaging your core and maintaining a flat back.

Hold the position briefly, then return to the starting position. Repeat with the other arm and leg, and do two more sets on each side.

2. Wall Sit with Heel Lift

This exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the glutes, quads, and calves, while also working on your deep core.

Stand with your back against a wall, then lower into a squat, ensuring your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Lift your heels an inch off the floor and hold, keeping your lower back pressed firmly into the wall and engaging your core.

Build up to holding this position for one minute.

3. Single-Leg Airplane Hold

This exercise focuses on ankle and hip stability and balance, helping you identify any imbalances in your body.

Stand on one leg with a slight bend in your knee, then hinge forward at your hips until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor.

Balance here, then extend your back leg behind you and your arms to either side of your body for stability.

Hold this position, building up to 45 seconds. If you wobble, reset and start again, switching to the opposite side.

4. Plie Squat with Calf Raise

This exercise challenges your coordination and lower-body strength, making it a great addition to a runner's routine.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. For an advanced version, bring your heels together and point your toes outward.

Engage your core and lower into a squat, then raise onto your toes with control for a calf raise, staying in a squat position.

Return to your starting position and aim for 10-15 reps. If you prefer, start by standing from the squat, then perform the calf raise.

If this exercise is too challenging, opt for a bodyweight squat or a goblet squat, holding one of the best adjustable dumbbells to strengthen the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and lower back.

5. Plank

This classic exercise works on your deep core stability, helping you maintain a straight line from your heels to the crown of your head.

Start in a press-up position, with your arms slightly wider than your shoulders and hands flat against the floor or on your forearms, depending on the variation you choose.

Engage your core and keep your hips level as you hold the position, building up to 60 seconds.

By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, you can take control of your stability and balance. Remember, stability is a crucial aspect of overall health and mobility, especially as we age. So, don't miss out on the opportunity to improve your stability and reduce your risk of falling. Now it's your turn to share your thoughts.

What do you think about these exercises? Have you tried any of them before? Do you have any other go-to exercises for stability and balance? Share your experiences and opinions in the comments below, and let's keep the conversation going. Remember, every comment adds value to our community, so don't hold back! And finally, a word of caution...

While these exercises can significantly improve your stability, it's essential to listen to your body and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or pre-existing conditions. Everyone's body is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. So, always prioritize your safety and well-being when incorporating new exercises into your routine. Stay safe, and happy exercising!