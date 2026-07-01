The Immingham wind turbine, set to tower at 492 feet (149.9 meters), will be nearly as tall as the iconic Humber Bridge, which stands at 510 feet. This ambitious project, approved by North Lincolnshire Council, is part of Associated British Ports' (ABP) £2 billion decarbonization strategy. The turbine, to be constructed at the port's north-western end, will supply renewable power directly to the port's grid, offering stable costs and supporting existing businesses while attracting new investments. South Killingholme Parish Council initially raised concerns about the turbine's height, requesting a reduction to 410 feet (125 meters). However, Jack Thompson, the application's agent, emphasized the necessity of the turbine's height for maximum efficiency in electricity production. The councilors unanimously approved the plans, and ABP has committed to a £21,000 annual fund for community projects in the Immingham area. Additionally, ABP is seeking permission for a second turbine of the same height in the North East Lincolnshire Council area and is consulting on two more turbines, each up to 410 feet tall. This project marks a significant step towards sustainable development at the port of Immingham, showcasing the potential for renewable energy infrastructure to transform the region.
Immingham's Giant Wind Turbine: A Green Energy Revolution (2026)
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