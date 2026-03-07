Hold onto your hats, basketball fans, because Immanuel Quickley just put on a show that has everyone talking! But here's where it gets controversial: Was his near-triple-double performance against the Trailblazers a fluke, or is he cementing himself as a rising star in the NBA? On Friday night, Quickley came tantalizingly close to achieving the elusive triple-double, showcasing his all-around talent with seven assists, eight rebounds, and an impressive 20 points (shooting 9-15 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc). He even added two steals for good measure, helping the Raptors secure a 110-98 victory. And this is the part most people miss: Quickley's consistency has been quietly remarkable, as he's recorded at least two rebounds and nine points in each of his last five games. This isn't just a one-off performance—it's part of a larger trend that highlights his versatility and value to the Toronto lineup. Averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season, with a usage rate of 21.2%, Quickley is proving to be a reliable and dynamic player. But here’s the question: Is he being overlooked in fantasy leagues, or is his current role sustainable long-term? Let’s dive deeper into his stats and recent performances to find out. For fantasy managers, Quickley’s ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a valuable asset, especially in leagues that reward well-rounded players. His modest yet consistent stretch on both ends of the floor suggests he’s becoming a cornerstone of the Raptors’ strategy. However, with Toronto’s deep roster, will his minutes and usage remain stable? That’s the million-dollar question. What do you think? Is Immanuel Quickley a must-start in your fantasy lineup, or is he still proving himself? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark some debate!
Immanuel Quickley's Near Triple-Double Performance: A Recap of His Impressive Night (2026)
References
- https://www.fantasypros.com/nba/news/567287/immanuel-quickley-flirts-with-triple-double-friday-against-trailblazers.php
- https://heavy.com/sports/nba/los-angeles-lakers/lakers-trade-cvaliers-hunter/
- https://heavy.com/sports/nba/los-angeles-lakers/kendrick-perkins-calls-lakers-selfish-play/
- https://www.deseret.com/sports/2026/01/25/aj-dybantsa-historic-performance-against-utah-43-points-byu-kevin-young/
- https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25367024-jonathan-kuminga-injured-latest-updates-and-timeline-warriors-star-amid-trade-rumors
- https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/01/eleven-more-players-become-trade-eligible.html
Top Articles
NASA's Artemis II: Launch Dates & Historic Journey with Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen
SAHPRA Issues Alert on Zinc Picolinate and Selenium Dangers for Kids
Top Tech Innovations from CES 2026: Best of Show Awards
Latest Posts
Nike Astrograbber Sneaker Review: Waxed Canvas Edition
SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites! Falcon 9 Mission from Cape Canaveral
Recommended Articles
- Jayson Tatum's Return: Celtics vs Mavericks Live Stream, Start Time, and Channel
- Kim Gordon: From Sonic Youth to Solo Success - An Iconic Journey
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- Why Stocks Dropped: Oil Surges, Weak Jobs Data, and Market Fear Explained
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- Danica Patrick's F1 Journey: From Sky Sports Analyst to Dedicated Fan
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- Global Warming: Is It Speeding Up? New Study Says Yes
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Jet Fuel Shock: How Soaring Prices Could Push Up Airfares This Summer
- Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious 'My Way' Parody for Stephen Colbert's Final Late Show | Must-Watch!
- Jet Fuel Shock: How Soaring Prices Could Push Up Airfares This Summer
- Is Global Warming Speeding Up? New Study Reveals Shocking Truth (2026)
- Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious 'My Way' Parody for Stephen Colbert's Final Late Show | Must-Watch!
- How to Make Chet’s Bloody Caesar Cocktail - Spicy Brunch Recipe
- How to Make Chet’s Bloody Caesar Cocktail - Spicy Brunch Recipe
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return to 'Today' Studio After Mother's Disappearance
- Spicy Saturday Brunch: How to Make Chet's Bloody Caesar Cocktail
- Danica Patrick's F1 Journey: From Sky Sports Analyst to Dedicated Fan
- Danica Patrick's F1 Journey: From Sky Sports Analyst to Dedicated Fan
- Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Rare Public Appearance for Her 52nd Birthday! | Project Hail Mary
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis' Favorite Energetic Hobby! | Royal Family Dance Secrets
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- Italy vs England Six Nations 2024: Can Azzurri Make History? | Scrum Battle & Attacking Strategies
- Jake Paul's MVP: Revolutionizing Women's Boxing with ESPN Partnership
- Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Studio: Emotional Reunion & What’s Next
- Arsenal's Time-Wasting Tactics: A Controversial Game Management Strategy
- Danica Patrick's F1 Journey: From Sky Sports Analyst to Dedicated Fan
- Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious 'My Way' Parody for Stephen Colbert's Final Late Show | Must-Watch!
- Ukraine vs Hungary: $80 Million Seized, Hostage Crisis, and Oil Wars Explained
- Danica Patrick Leaves F1 Broadcasting: Was She Fired or Did She Quit?
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- NBA's New Streaming Hub: Local Games, Big Money, and Uncertainty
- Prince Andrew's New Life at Sandringham: Neighbors React & Local Council Shake-Up
- U.S. Economy: Job Losses in February - What's Next?
- Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis' Favorite Energetic Hobby! | Royal Family Dance Secrets
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- Kelsey Plum's Digital Twin: Revolutionizing Women's Sports and Mentorship
- How to Make Chet’s Bloody Caesar Cocktail - Spicy Brunch Recipe
- RAMageddon: OnePlus 16 and Other Smartphones Facing Price Hike
- Jake Paul's MVPW: Revolutionizing Women's Boxing with ESPN Deal
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- Kapil Dev's Pick: Jasprit Bumrah Is The Number One Bowler | Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2026
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- How to Watch F1 in the US: Live Stream Every 2026 Formula 1 Race
- AI Job Losses Are Here: Cramer Warns of Weak Payroll Report Impact
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- RAMageddon: OnePlus 16 and Other Smartphones Facing Price Hike
- Used Car Prices Surge: What It Means for Buyers in 2026 | Spring Selling Season Insights
- Ukraine vs Hungary: $80 Million Seized, Hostage Crisis, and Oil Wars Explained
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- How to Make Chet’s Bloody Caesar Cocktail - Spicy Brunch Recipe
- Kim Gordon: A Journey Through Alt-Rock and Beyond
- Danica Patrick's F1 Journey: From Sky Sports Analyst to Dedicated Fan
- AI Job Losses Are Here: Cramer Warns of Weak Payroll Report Impact
- Jet Fuel Shock: How Soaring Prices Could Push Up Airfares This Summer
- Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Spring Training 2026 | Jack Leiter Starts | Full Lineup Analysis
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- RAMageddon: OnePlus 16 and Other Smartphones Facing Price Hike
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- Alabama's Ryan Williams Name & Number Change for 2026 Season
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Kim Gordon: From Sonic Youth to Solo Success - Answering Your Questions!
- Jackie Kennedy's Secret Jewelry Easter Eggs in Love Story | Apollo Earrings & More!
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- Global Warming: Is It Speeding Up? New Study Says Yes
- Jake Paul's MVPW: Revolutionizing Women's Boxing with ESPN Deal
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- RAMageddon Alert: OnePlus 16 Price Hike & Smartphone Costs Skyrocketing in 2024!
- Sunny Hostin's Surprising Farewell to Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Week of Tensions on 'The View'
- Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return to 'Today' Studio After Mother's Disappearance
- Ed Miliband's Energy Policy: Putting Ideology Before Britain's Interests?
- Princess Kate Channels Queen Elizabeth's Iconic 80s Flower Crown Look | Royal Fashion Evolution
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Studio: Emotional Reunion & What’s Next
- Shohei Ohtani's Grand Slam: Japan's Superstar Shines at the WBC
- Paris-Nice 2026: Can Anyone Stop Jonas Vingegaard?
- Prince Andrew's New Life at Sandringham: Neighbors React & Local Council Shake-Up
- Unveiling the Pirates Chat with Colin Beazley
- Princess Kate Reveals Prince Louis' Favorite Energetic Hobby! | Royal Family Dance Secrets
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- Kapil Dev's Pick: India's Number One Bowler Revealed!
- INSIDE the WILD NEW Mercedes GT 4-Door EV Super-Saloon! (Screens in the ROOF!)
- Arsenal's Time-Wasting Tactics: A Controversial Game Management Strategy
- NBA's New Streaming Hub: Local Games, Big Money, and Uncertainty
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- The Changing Dynamics: Iran's Proxies in Iraq and the War's Impact
- The Magic of Billy Crystal: A Retrospective on His Iconic Oscars Hosting
- Shohei Ohtani's Grand Slam & Batting Practice Show at the World Baseball Classic
- Princess Kate Channels Queen Elizabeth's Iconic 80s Flower Crown Look | Royal Fashion Evolution
Article information
Author: Edwin Metz
Last Updated:
Views: 5920
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)
Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Edwin Metz
Birthday: 1997-04-16
Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183
Phone: +639107620957
Job: Corporate Banking Technician
Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping
Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.