Immanuel Quickley's Near Triple-Double Performance: A Recap of His Impressive Night (2026)

Hold onto your hats, basketball fans, because Immanuel Quickley just put on a show that has everyone talking! But here's where it gets controversial: Was his near-triple-double performance against the Trailblazers a fluke, or is he cementing himself as a rising star in the NBA? On Friday night, Quickley came tantalizingly close to achieving the elusive triple-double, showcasing his all-around talent with seven assists, eight rebounds, and an impressive 20 points (shooting 9-15 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc). He even added two steals for good measure, helping the Raptors secure a 110-98 victory. And this is the part most people miss: Quickley's consistency has been quietly remarkable, as he's recorded at least two rebounds and nine points in each of his last five games. This isn't just a one-off performance—it's part of a larger trend that highlights his versatility and value to the Toronto lineup. Averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season, with a usage rate of 21.2%, Quickley is proving to be a reliable and dynamic player. But here’s the question: Is he being overlooked in fantasy leagues, or is his current role sustainable long-term? Let’s dive deeper into his stats and recent performances to find out. For fantasy managers, Quickley’s ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a valuable asset, especially in leagues that reward well-rounded players. His modest yet consistent stretch on both ends of the floor suggests he’s becoming a cornerstone of the Raptors’ strategy. However, with Toronto’s deep roster, will his minutes and usage remain stable? That’s the million-dollar question. What do you think? Is Immanuel Quickley a must-start in your fantasy lineup, or is he still proving himself? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark some debate!