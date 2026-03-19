On January 20, 2026, the Toronto Raptors dominated the Golden State Warriors, securing a 145-127 victory in the Warriors' first game since losing star guard Jimmy Butler to a season-ending right knee injury. Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with a career-high 40 points and 10 assists, while Scottie Barnes contributed 26 points and 11 assists. The Raptors' high-scoring performance was a stark contrast to the Warriors' worst defensive showing of the season. Buddy Hield had a strong game with 25 points and six 3-pointers, but the Warriors struggled defensively, allowing Toronto to score 70 points by halftime. Despite a late push by the Warriors, led by Brandon Ingram's deep shooting, the Raptors maintained their lead, snapping the Warriors' four-game winning streak with their fifth loss in the last 17 games. The Warriors' struggles continued with 18 turnovers, which the Raptors converted into 34 points. The Raptors' next game is a road back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors travel to face the Dallas Mavericks. This game highlighted the impact of key player injuries and the challenges faced by the Warriors as they navigate a challenging season.
Immanuel Quickley's Career Night! Raptors Dominate Warriors in Jimmy Butler's Absence (2026)
References
- https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/news/kentucky-ranks-among-top-10-most-watched-college-basketball-teams-season/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/recap/_/id/401809250
- https://www.aseaofblue.com/kentucky-wildcats-news/160549/sunday-headlines-kentucky-basketball-gets-another-special-win-at-tennessee
- https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/news/michigan-wolverines-basketball-best-job-in-the-big-ten-dusty-may-reacts/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/recap/_/id/401810473
- https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/news/jayden-quaintance-expected-sit-out-vs-ole-miss-miss-5th-straight-game/
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