IMF's Calm Language Amidst Trump's Economic Crisis: Is It Sane-Washing? (2026)

The IMF's sanitized language is whitewashing an economic crisis fueled by Donald Trump's egomania. This week, the IMF released an update to its World Economic Outlook, titled "Global Economy: Steady amid Divergent Forces," and it's hard to fathom what reality they're living in. It's yet another instance of international bodies, governments, and media attempting to downplay the dire situation we're in due to Donald Trump's behavior as an egomaniacal bully with the impulsivity of a spoiled child. Imagine the timing: on Sunday, Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, set to increase to 25% by June, unless these countries allow the US to take control of Greenland. The next day, the IMF released a report noting that trade tensions have been somewhat stable since October 2025, though prone to occasional flare-ups. The IMF could have been more explicit, acknowledging Trump's erratic behavior and his potential actions like claiming Greenland because Norway didn't give him the Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, they choose to sugarcoat the situation. Americans facing violence at the hands of government-sanctioned gangs and Trump's threats to invoke the Insurrection Act are merely reported facts. Trump's social media posts, like a photo of himself sitting before a map with the US flag on Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland, are dismissed as mere provocation or 'trolling.' When did the world become so invested in sanitizing gross acts of violence and legal breaches? The IMF's update revealed a chart showing that the average tariffs paid by Americans on all imports are higher than projected in October. The IMF's language is calm and devoid of emotion, describing the situation as "meaningful changes for specific countries." However, the reality is stark: American tariffs are now over six times higher than last year and are set to rise further. This is maddening. The IMF acknowledges that tariffs are detrimental but conveniently overlooks the impact of AI investments. I previously noted that Australia is experiencing a surge in AI investment, and the IMF has aligned itself with AI as a driver of future economic growth. The report suggests that rapid AI adoption could boost productivity and growth, but it also warns of potential pitfalls, including the risk of souring investor sentiment and a costly reallocation of capital and labor, leading to a global recession. The IMF's report conveniently ignores concerns about energy, Greenland, and Venezuela, focusing solely on projections of global growth under the assumption of normality. Trump's invitation to countries to join his personal UN, or "board of peace," for a hefty $1 billion, is dismissed as a normal occurrence. The IMF's report downplays Trump's actions, such as withdrawing the US from 66 international organizations, including the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and the International Trade Centre. By sanitizing these issues, the IMF grants Trump more license to disrupt. Greg Jericho, a Guardian columnist and chief economist at the Australia Institute, highlights the IMF's role in whitewashing the crisis, allowing Trump to continue his destructive path.