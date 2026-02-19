The IMF's sanitized language is whitewashing an economic crisis fueled by Donald Trump's egomania. This week, the IMF released an update to its World Economic Outlook, titled "Global Economy: Steady amid Divergent Forces," and it's hard to fathom what reality they're living in. It's yet another instance of international bodies, governments, and media attempting to downplay the dire situation we're in due to Donald Trump's behavior as an egomaniacal bully with the impulsivity of a spoiled child. Imagine the timing: on Sunday, Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, set to increase to 25% by June, unless these countries allow the US to take control of Greenland. The next day, the IMF released a report noting that trade tensions have been somewhat stable since October 2025, though prone to occasional flare-ups. The IMF could have been more explicit, acknowledging Trump's erratic behavior and his potential actions like claiming Greenland because Norway didn't give him the Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, they choose to sugarcoat the situation. Americans facing violence at the hands of government-sanctioned gangs and Trump's threats to invoke the Insurrection Act are merely reported facts. Trump's social media posts, like a photo of himself sitting before a map with the US flag on Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland, are dismissed as mere provocation or 'trolling.' When did the world become so invested in sanitizing gross acts of violence and legal breaches? The IMF's update revealed a chart showing that the average tariffs paid by Americans on all imports are higher than projected in October. The IMF's language is calm and devoid of emotion, describing the situation as "meaningful changes for specific countries." However, the reality is stark: American tariffs are now over six times higher than last year and are set to rise further. This is maddening. The IMF acknowledges that tariffs are detrimental but conveniently overlooks the impact of AI investments. I previously noted that Australia is experiencing a surge in AI investment, and the IMF has aligned itself with AI as a driver of future economic growth. The report suggests that rapid AI adoption could boost productivity and growth, but it also warns of potential pitfalls, including the risk of souring investor sentiment and a costly reallocation of capital and labor, leading to a global recession. The IMF's report conveniently ignores concerns about energy, Greenland, and Venezuela, focusing solely on projections of global growth under the assumption of normality. Trump's invitation to countries to join his personal UN, or "board of peace," for a hefty $1 billion, is dismissed as a normal occurrence. The IMF's report downplays Trump's actions, such as withdrawing the US from 66 international organizations, including the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and the International Trade Centre. By sanitizing these issues, the IMF grants Trump more license to disrupt. Greg Jericho, a Guardian columnist and chief economist at the Australia Institute, highlights the IMF's role in whitewashing the crisis, allowing Trump to continue his destructive path.
IMF's Calm Language Amidst Trump's Economic Crisis: Is It Sane-Washing? (2026)
References
- https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202601/31/WS697dbf7da310d6866eb36c5e.html
- https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jan/22/the-imfs-banal-language-is-sane-washing-an-economic-crisis-created-by-the-egomaniacal-donald-trump
Top Articles
Mystery Illness Hits Oregon Schools: Corbett and Colton Affected
Sha'Carri Richardson's Latest Arrest: Speeding Over 100 mph in Florida
Patrick Kane Breaks All-Time US Scoring Record in NHL | Red Wings vs Capitals Highlights
Latest Posts
Isaiah Hartenstein Returns: Thunder's Key Player Back After Injury!
Apple's AirPods Pro 3: A Surprising Success Story
Recommended Articles
- Can you deduct home insurance as a business expense?
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Taking Photos With Scotch Tape Instead of a Lens? Here's How It Works!
- Max Carlsen Shatters 500 Free Record to Win ACC Gold in Freshman Season!
- James Harden's Impact: Cavaliers Dominate with Full Practice After All-Star Break
- NFL Free Agency Rumors: 49ers, Giants, and Seahawks' Top Targets
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- MLB Mailbag: Red Sox Offense, Trade Targets, and Playoff Chances | Brewers, Phillies, Braves Updates
- Black Celebrities Who Changed Their Names and Appearances for Hollywood
- Revolutionizing Mineral Exploration: New Links Between Ancient Deposits in Western Australia
- US-Iran Tensions Escalate: What’s Behind the Military Buildup and Could a Deal Save the Day?
- Revolutionizing Mineral Exploration: New Links Between Ancient Deposits in Western Australia
- NZ's Winston Peters: Australia's Political Turmoil is 'Aghastingly Inexcusable'
- Esports vs. Spirit Odds & Predictions | February 2026
- EastEnders Shock: Max Branning's Twist in Jasmine Fisher's Arrest
- Las Vegas Raiders' New Linebackers Coach: Meet Ronell Williams
- NBC's 'Today' Show: Supporting Savannah Guthrie and the Future of the Franchise
- Hawaii Robotics Team Wall-E Needs Your Help to Reach VEX World Championships!
- Nikola Jokic: Debunking the Myth - His Love for Basketball and the NBA
- Revolutionizing Laser-Matter Interactions: uOttawa's SFSB Model
- Dominick Cruz vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Analyzing the Dream Matchup
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- Carlos Alcaraz's Epic Comeback: Overcoming Adversity in Doha | Tennis Highlights
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- Wellington's Sewage Crisis: A Catastrophic Impact on Marine Life and Communities
- Danielle Scott's Emotional Silver Medal Win at the Winter Olympics | Freestyle Skiing Aerials
- Fungi Extract Rare Metals on ISS! BioAsteroid Experiment Reveals Future Space Mining Potential
- PUCO Orders Rate Changes, Adjusts Debt Timeline
- Fungi Extract Rare Metals on ISS! BioAsteroid Experiment Reveals Future Space Mining Potential
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- James Gunn's DCU Batman Delayed Indefinitely? | What's Next for the Dark Knight?
- Inside Team Visma: Teenagers Share Their Experience Training with Cycling Champions
- Hawaii Robotics Team Qualifies for World Championships - Needs Your Help to Compete!
- Dominick Cruz vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Analyzing the Dream Matchup
- James Gunn's DCU Batman Delayed Indefinitely? | What's Next for the Dark Knight?
- Max Carlsen Shatters 500 Free Record to Win ACC Gold in Freshman Season!
- Run Slower to Get Faster: The Secret of Heart Rate Zones for Runners
- Breaking News: Fatal Stabbing at Northampton Skate Park
- Black Celebrities Who Changed Their Names and Appearances for Hollywood
- Mikel Arteta's Blunt Message to Arsenal Players After Wolves Draw: 'Take the Bullet'
- Revolutionizing Laser-Matter Interactions: uOttawa's SFSB Model
- Revolutionizing Mineral Exploration: New Links Between Ancient Deposits in Western Australia
- Grandson of Reese's Creator Accuses Hershey of Cutting Corners on Quality
- Max Carlsen Shatters 500 Free Record to Win ACC Gold in Freshman Season!
- Esports vs. Spirit Odds & Predictions | February 2026
- MCX & NSE Withdraw Additional Margins on Gold & Silver Futures: What It Means for Traders
- Porzingis Debuts vs Celtics | Curry Out: Warriors News & Outlook
- Carlos Alcaraz's Epic Comeback: Overcoming Adversity in Doha | Tennis Highlights
- MCX & NSE Withdraw Additional Margins on Gold & Silver Futures: What It Means for Traders
- Hawaii Robotics Champs: Team Wall-E's Journey to the World Championships
- MCX & NSE Withdraw Additional Margins on Gold & Silver Futures: What It Means for Traders
- Jujutsu Infinite Codes (February 2026) | Free Spins and Rewards
- IU Indy Jags Dominate Day 1 of Horizon League Swim & Dive Championships | #HLSD Highlights
- NBC's 'Today' Show: Supporting Savannah Guthrie and the Future of the Franchise
- Andy Roddick DESTROYS Dubai Director's Ranking Points Proposal | Tennis Controversy Explained
- MCX & NSE Withdraw Additional Margins on Gold & Silver Futures: What It Means for Traders
- Why South Koreans Are Flocking to Guangzhou for Golf | China’s Visa-Free Boom Explained
- US-Iran Tensions Escalate: What’s Behind the Military Buildup and Could a Deal Save the Day?
- Revolutionizing Laser-Matter Interactions: uOttawa's SFSB Model
- Booster Vaccines: A New Study Shows They Reduce Severe COVID Outcomes
- Cubs' Kevin Alcántara: Road to Recovery and the Battle for a Roster Spot
- Sharks Practice Update: Dellandrea & Toffoli Injury Status, Bystedt & Leddy Recall Explained
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- 7 Hidden Gems in New South Wales: Small Towns to Explore
- GM CEO Warns: Cheap Chinese EVs Threaten North America Auto Industry! 🚗💨
- Ronald Curry's Journey: From 49ers to Broncos via Bills and Saints
- Why South Koreans Are Flocking to Guangzhou for Golf | China’s Visa-Free Boom Explained
- Disneyland Responds to Tree Incident: What Really Happened?
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- Revolutionizing Laser-Matter Interactions: uOttawa's SFSB Model
- Central Coast Storm: Power Outages, Lightning Strikes, and PG&E's Rapid Response
- Esports vs. Spirit Odds & Predictions | February 2026
- Marty Smith Defends Kalen DeBoer: Is Alabama Overreacting to 2025?
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- MCX & NSE Withdraw Additional Margins on Gold & Silver Futures: What It Means for Traders
- Taking Photos With Scotch Tape Instead of a Lens? Here's How It Works!
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- Wellington's Sewage Crisis: A Catastrophic Impact on Marine Life and Communities
- Golden Grizzlies Dominate Day One of Horizon League Championships | Record-Breaking Performances!
- Eileen Gu’s Olympic Moment: Was the ‘Two Silvers, Two Golds’ Question Fair?
- Booster Vaccines: A New Study Shows They Reduce Severe COVID Outcomes
- Prometheus on Streaming: Ridley Scott's Ambitious Prequel That Made a Comeback
- Fungi Extract Rare Metals on ISS! BioAsteroid Experiment Reveals Future Space Mining Potential
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- Arteta Call to Action: Arsenal’s Mentality Question After Wolves Draw
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- NFL Free Agency Rumors: 49ers, Giants, and Seahawks' Top Targets
- Can the Red Sox Make the Playoffs? Offense, Trade Targets, and Yoshida value
- Revolutionizing Laser-Matter Interactions: uOttawa's SFSB Model
- South Carolina Women's Basketball: Record Ratings for Gamecocks-Tigers Showdown
- Black History Month: Trump's Supporters Celebrate Minority Achievements
- Why South Koreans Are Flocking to Guangzhou for Golf | China’s Visa-Free Boom Explained
- James Gunn’s DCU Batman Delayed? The Future of the Dark Knight Explained
- Warriors Update: Curry's Injury Timeline & Porzingis' Debut vs Celtics - NBA News
- How Trump's Policies Are Pushing Europe to Challenge the US Dollar's Dominance
- Disneyland's Exclusive Visa Coin Giveaway: A Collector's Dream
- How to Turn Rs 5,000 SIP into Rs 2.02 Crore: Retirement Investment Strategy Explained
- Unveiling the Secret Side of Bunnings: Trade Centres and Exclusive Services
- Revolutionizing Mineral Exploration: New Links Between Ancient Deposits in Western Australia
Article information
Author: Roderick King
Last Updated:
Views: 6417
Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)
Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Roderick King
Birthday: 1997-10-09
Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913
Phone: +2521695290067
Job: Customer Sales Coordinator
Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping
Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.