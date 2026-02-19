Ilia Topuria, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the octagon. After a hiatus due to personal issues, Topuria has revealed his comeback plans in an exclusive interview with Marca reporter Irati Prat. According to Topuria, he is targeting a return in late spring or summer of 2026, provided everything goes according to plan. This news comes as a relief to fans who were concerned about his prolonged absence from the sport. With an impressive 17-0 record and an arguable three-fight win streak in UFC history, Topuria's return is highly anticipated. His last fight saw him claim the lightweight belt by knocking out Brazilian legend Charles Oliveira. Prior to that, he became the first man to knock out featherweight legend Max Holloway to defend that division’s belt. Topuria has been jockeying for the UFC’s top pound-for-pound spot with Islam Makhachev. If he returns as planned, his opponent will most likely be the winner of an upcoming fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, or Arman Tsarukyan. However, the specific opponent will depend on the outcome of these upcoming fights. Topuria's comeback plans have sparked excitement among fans, and his return is expected to generate significant interest in the UFC community. With his impressive record and recent achievements, Topuria is sure to be a force to be reckoned with when he steps back into the octagon.
Ilia Topuria UFC Return: Spring/Summer 2026 Comeback Confirmed! | Lightweight Champ's Next Fight (2026)
References
- https://bloodyelbow.com/2026/01/08/former-champion-criticizes-audacious-ufc-white-house-event-plan-i-might-be-asleep/
- https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/ilia-topuria/ilia-topuria-reveals-timeframe-for-ufc-return/
- https://www.mmafighting.com/ufc/464693/sean-omalley-might-call-it-quits-soon-this-might-be-the-last-suga-year-ever
- https://www.pwtorch.com/site/2026/01/08/wwe-executive-bruce-pritchard-discusses-philosophy-behind-wwe-ple-structure-ten-matches-on-a-card-is-hard-to-watch/
- https://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/articles/cly5w9ne426o
- https://www.mmamania.com/boxing/413736/dana-white-privilege-undefeated-irish-star-callum-walsh-to-headline-zuffa-boxings-first-fight-card-should-be-a-badass-boxing-event
Top Articles
Eugenio Suarez to Pirates? Former Reds All-Star Linked to Division Rival
The 1,000 Neuron Challenge: Unlocking Brain Power with Simple Models
Avalanche Lose Key Players to Injuries: Landeskog, Toews Out, Fall to Panthers
Latest Posts
Bitcoin's Big Year: Developer Activity & Crypto Price Surge
Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter is ENGAGED! Inside Her Romantic Proposal in Tasmania
Recommended Articles
- Can you deduct home insurance as a business expense?
- Danilo Petrucci on SBK, MotoGP, and the Future of Racing
- Dyson PencilWash Review: Is This £299 Mop Replacement Worth It? | Slim Design, Powerful Cleaning
- Are Muni ETFs tax-exempt?
- Revolutionize Site Surveys: Emesent GX1 Scanner Review
- How Immigration Crackdowns Are Impacting Healthcare Across the U.S.
- Tottenham Shock Signing! George Jobling Joins Spurs After Chelsea Release | Johan Lange Praised
- Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Festival Tips: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- New Moon & Annular Solar Eclipse Explained (Feb 17, 2025) | Moon Phases & Visibility
- Danilo Petrucci on SBK, MotoGP, and the Future of Racing
- Morgan Gibbs-White's Take on Nottingham Forest's New Manager Vitor Pereira
- AUD Surges on Strong Jobs Data: What It Means for RBA in March
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- New Moon & Annular Solar Eclipse Explained (Feb 17, 2025) | Moon Phases & Visibility
- Carmelo Anthony's Take: LeBron James' Future with Lakers in Doubt
- Is Spider-Man Brand New Day really four years later? Key setup & spoilers you need
- DJ Campbell's NFL Combine Performance: Can He Prove His Worth?
- Shirtless Man's Rampage: Citizens' Arrest on Busy Melbourne Road!
- DJ Campbell NFL Combine: Texas Longhorn's Path to the Pros!
- Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Festival Tips: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy: CBFC Censorship and Alterations Explained
- New Moon & Annular Solar Eclipse Explained (Feb 17, 2025) | Moon Phases & Visibility
- Danilo Petrucci on SBK, MotoGP, and the Future of Racing
- Carmelo Anthony's Take: LeBron James' Future with Lakers in Doubt
- Controversial Development: Council's Reluctant Approval and the Battle for Bayside's Future
- T20 World Cup Highlights: West Indies vs Italy - Shamar Joseph's Historic 4 Wickets & 4 Catches!
- Ramadan, Racism, and Australian Universities: A Moral Reckoning
- Morgan Gibbs-White Reveals Vitor Pereira's Impact on Nottingham Forest | Premier League News
- Ramadan, Racism, and Australian Universities: A Moral Reckoning
- F1 Bahrain Testing: Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, and Russell Battle for Top Spots
- MLB Spring Training 2026: Unlocking the Secrets of Team Travel
- Bunnings and Kmart's Impact on Wesfarmers' Profits: A Retail Giant's Success Story
- Carmelo Anthony's Take: LeBron James' Future with Lakers in Doubt
- Adam Lippes Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection Highlights | NYFW
- DJ Campbell's NFL Combine Performance: Can He Prove His Worth?
- Is Spider-Man Brand New Day really four years later? Key setup & spoilers you need
- Dyson PencilWash Review: Is This £299 Mop Replacement Worth It? | Slim Design, Powerful Cleaning
- DJ Campbell NFL Combine: Texas Longhorn's Path to the Pros!
- Morgan Gibbs-White's Take on Nottingham Forest's New Manager Vitor Pereira
- 10 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat in 2026
- London's Sky-High Transformation: A Glimpse into the City's Future
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested: Live Updates and Analysis
- Shirtless Man's Rampage: Citizens' Arrest on Busy Melbourne Road!
- Scrub Typhus in South India: New Research Findings and Public Health Implications
- Revolutionary Battery Train Hits the Tracks: GWR's Class 230 Enters New Testing Phase!
- Dyson PencilWash: The Ultimate Mop Replacement
- Bus Crash on the Isle of Wight: 4 Hospitalized After Double-Decker Accident
- Morgan Gibbs-White Reveals Vitor Pereira's Impact on Nottingham Forest | Premier League News
- DJ Campbell NFL Combine: Texas Longhorn's Path to the Pros!
- SBU Drones Strike 500 km Target: 113-UAV Swarm Hits Velikiye Luki Oil Depot
- T20 World Cup Highlights: West Indies vs Italy - Shamar Joseph's Historic 4 Wickets & 4 Catches!
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: A Trilogy Fight in the Making?
- Superbike Advocates Racing Confirms Entry to 2026 WorldSBK Field
- Revolutionary Battery Train Hits the Tracks: GWR's Class 230 Enters New Testing Phase!
- Ricky Ponting on Australia's World Cup Exit: Glenn Maxwell's Future & Team's Performance
- Fortnite Update 39.50: Server Downtime and Maintenance Explained
- Yorkshire Signs Jhye Richardson for 2026 County Championship | Australian Star Joins White Rose
- 10 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat in 2026
- How Immigration Crackdowns Are Impacting Healthcare Across the U.S.
- Shireen Kamran’s Abstract Art: A Journey of Patience and Introspection
- T20 World Cup Highlights: West Indies vs Italy - Shamar Joseph's Historic 4 Wickets & 4 Catches!
- Double-Decker Bus Crash in Brading: Four Hospitalized After Vehicle Topples Over
- Missing Brit Tourist Found Dead in Spain: The Iain Stanley Case
- Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Festival Tips: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
- Noah Ajayi's Stunning FA Youth Cup Debut for Man Utd | Highlights & Analysis
- GX1: Emesent's All-in-One Mobile Scanner Redefines Site Surveys
- EFL Play-off Revamp: Paul Heckingbottom's Take on the Proposed Changes
- DJ Campbell's NFL Combine Performance: Can He Prove His Worth?
- WA Government Staffers' Traffic Infractions: Hypocrisy on Road Safety?
- How Immigration Crackdowns Are Impacting Healthcare Across the U.S.
- GX1: Emesent's All-in-One Mobile Scanner Redefines Site Surveys
- Tate's Odd Advertising Campaign: Is it a Cultural Event or Just an Ad?
- Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Festival Tips: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- Shireen Kamran’s Abstract Art: A Journey of Patience and Introspection
- Torrefaction: Unlocking the Power of Biomass for Advanced Carbon Materials
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Festival Tips: Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle
- Samsung Unveils One UI 8.5 Beta 5: What's New for Galaxy S26 Users
- Dyson PencilWash Review: Is This £299 Mop Replacement Worth It? | Slim Design, Powerful Cleaning
- Bison Charges Tourist in Yellowstone: Shocking Footage & Important Lessons
- Sharron Davies Fights Speeding Ticket: Blames Poor Motorway Signs | Full Story
- Vietnam Airlines Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX: Expanding Southeast Asia's Skies
- 5-Minute Posture & Mobility Workout for Everyday Strength
- How Immigration Crackdowns Are Impacting Healthcare Across the U.S.
- Scott Boland's 6-fa Dominance in the Shield Final | Cricket Highlights
- Gen Z Is Moving to the Regions: Why Boomers Stay Put
- Bison vs. Tourist: A Close Call in Yellowstone
- Bus Crash on the Isle of Wight: 4 Hospitalized After Double-Decker Accident
- Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder's Boxing Career: 'He's Finished'
- Manchester United Shareholder Update: Leon Cooperman Increases Stake to 5.2%
- New Moon & Annular Solar Eclipse Explained (Feb 17, 2025) | Moon Phases & Visibility
- Gen Z Is Moving to the Regions: Why Boomers Stay Put
- Canada's Dilemma: Supporting Cuba Amid US Aggression
- Scottish Rocket Manufacturer Orbex Collapses: 150+ Jobs at Risk
- EFL Play-off Revamp: Paul Heckingbottom's Take on the Proposed Changes
- Samsung Unveils One UI 8.5 Beta 5: What's New for Galaxy S26 Users
- Shirtless Man's Rampage: Citizens' Arrest on Busy Melbourne Road!
Article information
Author: Corie Satterfield
Last Updated:
Views: 6001
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)
Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Corie Satterfield
Birthday: 1992-08-19
Address: 850 Benjamin Bridge, Dickinsonchester, CO 68572-0542
Phone: +26813599986666
Job: Sales Manager
Hobby: Table tennis, Soapmaking, Flower arranging, amateur radio, Rock climbing, scrapbook, Horseback riding
Introduction: My name is Corie Satterfield, I am a fancy, perfect, spotless, quaint, fantastic, funny, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.