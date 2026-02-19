Ilia Topuria UFC Return: Spring/Summer 2026 Comeback Confirmed! | Lightweight Champ's Next Fight (2026)

Ilia Topuria, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the octagon. After a hiatus due to personal issues, Topuria has revealed his comeback plans in an exclusive interview with Marca reporter Irati Prat. According to Topuria, he is targeting a return in late spring or summer of 2026, provided everything goes according to plan. This news comes as a relief to fans who were concerned about his prolonged absence from the sport. With an impressive 17-0 record and an arguable three-fight win streak in UFC history, Topuria's return is highly anticipated. His last fight saw him claim the lightweight belt by knocking out Brazilian legend Charles Oliveira. Prior to that, he became the first man to knock out featherweight legend Max Holloway to defend that division’s belt. Topuria has been jockeying for the UFC’s top pound-for-pound spot with Islam Makhachev. If he returns as planned, his opponent will most likely be the winner of an upcoming fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, or Arman Tsarukyan. However, the specific opponent will depend on the outcome of these upcoming fights. Topuria's comeback plans have sparked excitement among fans, and his return is expected to generate significant interest in the UFC community. With his impressive record and recent achievements, Topuria is sure to be a force to be reckoned with when he steps back into the octagon.