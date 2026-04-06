Ilia Topuria's Comeback: Will He Struggle in UFC Return? (2026)

Midnight Mania! Will Ilia Topuria's personal layoff lead to struggles in UFC return?

Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dan Hiergesell is an expert voice who serves as MMAmania.com's weekend editor, covering mixed martial arts (MMA) for more than 15 years, getting featured on programs such as Countdown to UFC and SiriusXM Fight Club, among others.

Welcome to Midnight Mania! Let's start the night off by taking a look back over the three biggest stories of Monday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Dana White announced that a middleweight matchup between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer will headline UFC Seattle this March. Rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett plans to finish Justin Gaethje via knockout at UFC 324 later this month. Many seem to think UFC CEO Dana White is "checked out" to begin the new year. Do you agree?

Insomnia

Do you agree with Matt Brown that Ilia Topuria could struggle if he comes back too soon? Who wins this matchup of bantamweight strikers?

Here’s another bantamweight banger!

This is cool to see. Arman Tsarukyan vs. Michael Chandler under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) banner?

UFC White House matchmaking is almost here! Who’s not working for this guy?

Bryan Battle just booked his official PFL debut!

Would Colby Covington have any chance against Khamzat Chimaev? Dumb...

Would Uncle Chael stand a chance against either fighter?

"Triple C" is looking to quench your thirst!

This is why "Mighty Mouse" is a legend in MMA.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Nightclub fighting rules!

Was this "Comeback of the Year" in 2025? Double knockdown time!

Random Land

Good lord!

Sleep well, Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.