Ilia Malinin vs Yuma Kagiyama: Olympic Figure Skating Team Event Recap (2026)

In a thrilling turn of events, the Olympic figure skating team competition witnessed a nail-biting showdown, with Ilia Malinin settling for second place behind Japan's Yuma Kagiyama. But here's the twist: this outcome wasn't just about individual glory; it had significant implications for the team gold medal race!

Kagiyama, a seasoned veteran with two Olympic silver medals under his belt, showcased his prowess with an exceptional performance. He dominated the short program, earning a remarkable 108.67 points, which included an impressive 61.12 in technical elements and 47.55 in components. This performance not only secured the maximum 10 team points for Japan but also served as a powerful reminder of his status as a skating legend.

Malinin, the reigning world champion and a skater known for his record-breaking jumps, aimed to solidify Team USA's lead. However, he fell short of his season's best, scoring 98.00 points and earning nine team points. This result, while still impressive, left room for speculation about his strategy and whether he held back to conserve energy for upcoming events.

And this is where the team dynamics come into play. Despite Malinin's second-place finish, Team USA maintains a slender lead over Japan, with only a single point separating them. This sets the stage for an intense battle as both teams vie for the top spot.

The competition featured other standout performances, such as Canada's Stephen Gogolev, who claimed third place with 92.99 points, earning eight team points. Gogolev's comeback story adds an inspiring narrative to the event. France's Kevin Aymoz and Italy's Daniel Grassl also contributed valuable points to their respective teams, finishing fourth and fifth.

As the competition unfolds, the pressure intensifies. The men's short program has set the tone for a captivating team event, leaving fans wondering: Can Team USA hold on to their slim lead? Will Japan's momentum carry them to the top? And what strategic decisions will the skaters make in their pursuit of Olympic glory? The stage is set for an unforgettable conclusion, where every point matters and every performance could be the difference between victory and defeat.