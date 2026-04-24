Ilia Malinin's Historic Backflip at the 2026 Winter Olympics | Figure Skating (2026)

Imagine a moment so electrifying, it sends chills down your spine and leaves an entire arena breathless. That’s exactly what happened when Ilia Malinin, the 21-year-old American figure skating sensation, executed the first legal backflip at the Winter Olympics in over 50 years. But here’s where it gets controversial—despite this historic feat, Malinin didn’t claim the top spot. So, what does it take to win gold in a sport where breaking records isn’t enough?

Everyone knew it was coming. Malinin’s backflip had become a signature move in his routine leading up to the Games, but seeing it unfold on the grandest stage of all was nothing short of breathtaking. As he effortlessly landed the flip, the crowd’s roar at the Milano Ice Skating Arena rivaled the blaring music, creating a moment of pure Olympic magic. And this is the part most people miss—Malinin’s achievement wasn’t just about the flip; it was about reclaiming a move once banned for being too dangerous. The International Skating Union (ISU) outlawed backflips in 1977 after American skater Terry Kubicka performed one at the 1976 Innsbruck Games. French skater Surya Bonaly attempted it in 1998 but faced deductions because it was still illegal. Fast forward to 2024, when the ISU finally legalized the move, setting the stage for Malinin’s historic moment.

‘It was fun,’ Malinin told reporters, his tongue sticking out from exhaustion after his short program. ‘The audience just roared—they were out of control. It helped me feel the gratitude of the Olympic stage.’ Dubbed the ‘Quad God’ for his ability to make four revolutions in the air look effortless, Malinin scored 98.00, securing second place behind Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, who earned 108.67. Despite the stunning upset, Team USA remains in the lead with 34 points, though Japan is hot on their heels with 33. Italy trails in third with 28 points.

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Here’s the bold question: Is Malinin’s backflip a game-changer, or is it just a flashy move that doesn’t guarantee victory? While his flip was historic, it wasn’t enough to outshine Kagiyama’s flawless performance. Malinin, a favorite to win multiple gold medals, has dominated the international scene in recent years, winning back-to-back world championships and mastering the quad Axel—a mind-boggling 4 ½ rotations—since 2022. Yet, on this day, he reminded everyone he’s human, under-rotating his quad Lutz and earning a deduction for his flying sit spin.

Malinin’s decision to replace the quad Axel with a quad flip in his routine raises eyebrows. Was it a strategic move to conserve energy for the team event finals, or a calculated risk that didn’t pay off? Team USA is a shoo-in for the finals, but Malinin’s performance leaves us wondering: What’s next for the skater who defies physics? He’s slated to compete in the men’s single skating short program and free skate events next week, and the world will be watching.

What do you think? Is Malinin’s backflip a groundbreaking achievement, or just a flashy distraction? Does the ISU’s decision to legalize the move elevate the sport, or does it prioritize spectacle over skill? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark heated discussion!