Ikkis Opening Day Box Office: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Big Start! (2026)

The Indian box office has witnessed a promising start for 'Ikkis', starring Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra Deol, with an impressive opening day collection of Rs 6.50 crore. This debut film for Agastya, released on New Year's Day, has sparked curiosity and speculation about its success.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Was the New Year holiday the sole reason for its strong opening? Some believe external factors may have played a role, but the impact seems less pronounced compared to other films like 'Dhurandhar' and 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

The film also introduces Simar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar, to the silver screen. With positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, the military drama, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, is poised for a potential box office triumph.

And this is where the story gets even more captivating: If 'Ikkis' continues its upward trajectory over the weekend and sustains its momentum during the weekdays, it could become the first big success of 2026. This would be a fitting tribute to Dharmendra Deol, the legendary actor with countless hits, whose final film this is.

