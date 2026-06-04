IIT Hyderabad Student Secures Historic Rs 2.5 Crore Job Offer! (2026)

Imagine a young engineering student, fresh out of college, landing a job that not only pays an astronomical amount but also shatters records in a field known for its competitiveness. That's exactly what happened at IIT Hyderabad, where a 21-year-old has snagged the highest-ever job offer for the institute—valued at a whopping Rs 2.5 crore annually. But here's where it gets interesting: this breakthrough comes during a time when companies are being extra picky about hiring, making every placement feel like a hard-won victory. Stick around as we dive into the full story, and you might just rethink what success looks like for fresh graduates.

Let's break it down step by step. Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year BTech student specializing in computer science engineering at IIT Hyderabad, has clinched this groundbreaking international offer from Optiver, a renowned global trading firm headquartered in the Netherlands. He'll start as a software engineer in July this year, right after graduation. What stands out is how he got there—not through the typical barrage of campus interviews, but by turning a summer internship into a pre-placement offer (PPO), which is basically a company's way of securing top talent early based on their performance during a trial period. For beginners wondering, a PPO means the company extends a full-time job offer after seeing how you perform in a short-term role, often after internships, without needing to go through the full recruitment process again.

This deal tops the institute's previous best by a mile. IIT Hyderabad, established back in 2008, had its old record at around Rs 1 crore, set in 2017. Before this, packages in the Rs 60–90 lakh range were seen as top-tier for such a relatively new IIT. And this isn't just about one student; another computer science peer from the same batch landed a Rs 1.1 crore package, showing how the bar is rising across the board.

Varghese's journey is inspiring. Originally from Hyderabad, he moved to Bengaluru for schooling from Class 7 to Class 12. He attributes his success to a smart mix of preparation and experience—plus a passion for competitive programming, which involves solving complex coding challenges under time constraints, much like puzzles that sharpen your problem-solving skills. 'This was the first and only company I interviewed for,' Varghese shared with TOI. 'I was thrilled when my mentor hinted at the offer coming my way. My parents were over the moon too.' He started competitive programming in his first year of engineering and climbed to the top 100 in the country, which boosted his confidence in interviews. In a year when job markets are cautious, he believed the IIT brand would attract recruiters, minimizing the impact of economic slowdowns.

But here's the part most people miss: this isn't isolated glamour—it's part of a broader uplift in IIT Hyderabad's placement scene this year. The average package has surged by about 75 percent, jumping from Rs 20.8 lakh in 2024 to Rs 36.2 lakh in 2025. The first phase of placements wrapped up in December with 24 international offers, proving that global opportunities are on the rise. For instance, students in fields like civil or mechanical engineering are benefiting from early slots given to public sector undertakings (PSUs) and core firms, which help diversify options and reduce the tech-centric bias often seen in placements.

The institute's officials are clear: it's not just about chasing flashy numbers. 'We're more focused on getting solid offers for every student who wants one, rather than just the headline-grabbers,' explained Mayur Vaidya, the faculty in charge of the Office of Career Services. This approach ensures consistent results across all branches, from tech to non-tech. Placements are ongoing into Phase 2, particularly for postgraduate students—out of 650 PG students, 196 have offers so far, averaging Rs 22 lakh. For undergraduates, about 62 percent of the 487 registered students are already placed, painting a picture of resilience in tough times.

Now, for the controversial angle: Is this massive offer a sign that IIT graduates are undervalued in the market, or does it highlight how elite companies like Optiver are cherry-picking talent from top institutes? And here's where it gets divisive—some might argue that such high packages widen the gap between haves and have-nots in education, favoring those with access to premium coaching or early exposure. Others could counter that it's a fair reward for merit and hard work. But is this the future of job markets, where internships become golden tickets, or should we push for more inclusive hiring? What about the sustainability of such salaries in a fluctuating economy? Does celebrating these successes overshadow the struggles of students who don't land similarly lucrative deals?

As we wrap up, I'd love to hear your thoughts: Do you see this as a beacon of hope for aspiring engineers, or a reminder of inequality in higher education? Should institutes prioritize job diversity over big bucks, or is it okay to let exceptional talent shine? Drop your opinions in the comments below—let's discuss!

Published By: Ankita Garg

Published On: Jan 2, 2026