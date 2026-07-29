IIT Hyderabad Student Bags Rs 2.5 Crore Package! Edward Nathan Varghese's Journey to Success (2026)

Picture this: a 21-year-old student straight out of college snagging a jaw-dropping job offer worth Rs 2.5 crore – the stuff of dreams that could redefine career success in India! But here's where it gets intriguing: how did Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year computer science engineering student at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), pull off this unprecedented feat? Let's dive into the details of his remarkable journey and explore what this milestone means for aspiring engineers everywhere.

Edward, hailing from Hyderabad and having completed his schooling in Bengaluru from classes 7 through 12, has just set a new record at IITH. Established back in 2008, the institute has never seen a package as monumental as this one before. Optiver, a renowned global trading firm based in the Netherlands, extended this offer to him. For those unfamiliar, Optiver specializes in high-frequency trading and quantitative strategies, making it a powerhouse in the finance world where lightning-fast decisions and complex algorithms drive massive profits. Edward is slated to start his role as a software engineer in July, building on a successful two-month summer internship that he turned into a pre-placement offer (PPO) – essentially a job guarantee after proving his worth during the trial period.

And this is the part most people miss: during the selection process, Edward stood out even among a competitive field, outperforming another intern who was also in the running. He credits his triumph to the prestigious IIT brand, the adaptable curriculum at the institute, and his early dedication to honing skills in coding and competitive programming right from his freshman year. As reported in various media outlets, this was the only company Edward interviewed with, showcasing his strategic focus and confidence in his abilities. To put this in perspective for beginners, competitive programming involves solving complex coding challenges under time constraints, much like mental gymnastics that sharpen problem-solving skills – a key trait for roles in tech giants or firms like Optiver.

But let's talk about his academic prowess that paved the way. In 2022, Edward nailed an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 1100 in JEE Main and 558 in JEE Advanced, the entrance exams that gatekeep entry into IITs. Fast-forward to 2025, and he achieved a stellar 99.96 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), ranking 120th overall. CAT is a rigorous exam for management programs, demonstrating his versatility beyond just engineering – a rare feat that highlights how interdisciplinary skills can open doors in diverse fields.

His LinkedIn profile reveals even more about his leadership roles, adding layers to his success story. As the Overall Head of the Office of Career Services at IIT Hyderabad, he managed a team of eight student managers and over 250 coordinators across different departments, all geared towards boosting placements and internships. Before that, he served as an Internship Cell Coordinator for about eleven months, gaining hands-on experience in guiding peers toward opportunities. This experience not only built his resume but also underscored the importance of networking and initiative in a competitive job market.

When it comes to his passions, Edward shares a fascinating blend: 'My interests span algorithms, competitive programming, finance, and management. I'm eager to explore these domains and connect with like-minded individuals.' It's easy to see how this enthusiasm translated into his Optiver success. And for a personal touch, both his parents are engineers themselves, and they're over the moon with pride at his achievement – a heartwarming reminder of family support in academic victories.

To contextualize this record-breaker, the previous highest package at IIT Hyderabad was Rs 1.1 crore back in 2017. In the 2023-24 placement season, it peaked at Rs 90 lakh, while the current 2024-25 season saw a high of Rs 66 lakh. This new offer not only eclipses those but also sparks discussions about the widening gap in compensation for top talent in India's engineering landscape.

Now, here's where things get controversial: is this astronomical package a testament to merit and hard work, or does it highlight inequalities in the job market where a select few with elite skills and connections reap the rewards, leaving others behind? Some might argue that emphasizing competitive programming and high exam scores prioritizes a narrow set of abilities, potentially sidelining creative thinkers or those excelling in other areas like design or entrepreneurship. And what about the role of the IIT brand – is it creating an echo chamber of privilege, or is it a fair reflection of global demand for top-tier talent? We invite you to share your thoughts: do you see this as an inspiring success story, or a symptom of broader issues in education and employment? Agree or disagree in the comments – let's start a conversation!