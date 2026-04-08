Iguanas Freeze and Fall from Trees in South Florida's Cold Snap (2026)

Florida's skies are raining iguanas! Yes, you read that right. As South Florida experienced a dramatic drop in temperatures, residents have been witnessing a truly bizarre phenomenon: iguanas are literally falling from trees. This isn't a scene from a fantasy movie, but a stark reality caused by the recent cold snap.

But here's where it gets fascinating: These reptiles, being cold-blooded, have their body temperature regulated by their environment. When temperatures plummet into the low 30s, as they did recently, their metabolic processes slow down drastically. This leads to a temporary loss of muscle control, making them unable to hold on to their branches and causing them to drop to the ground. It's a natural defense mechanism, in a way, but a startling one to behold!

And this is the part most people miss: When you see these iguanas motionless on sidewalks, lawns, or driveways, it's crucial to understand they are not dead. Wildlife officials are quick to reassure the public that this is a state of torpor, a temporary paralysis brought on by the extreme cold. Think of it like a reptile's deep sleep, where their systems are conserving energy until warmer weather returns.

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In response to this unusual situation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has taken action. They've issued an Executive Order 26-03, a temporary rule that allows residents to collect these cold-stunned iguanas without needing a formal permit. However, it's important to be cautious. Handling these animals, even in their stunned state, can cause them stress or even injury. The good news is, these iguanas typically recover and resume their normal activities once the temperatures rise.

This isn't the first time Floridians have experienced this peculiar event. It's a recurring, albeit strange, reminder of how sensitive local wildlife can be to sudden and drastic weather changes. It makes you wonder, doesn't it, about the broader implications of climate change on even the most seemingly resilient creatures?

What do you think? Is this a harmless, albeit unusual, side effect of cold weather, or does it point to deeper ecological concerns? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!