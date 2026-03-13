Tottenham Hotspur's recent struggles have reached a boiling point, with manager Igor Tudor facing a challenging situation. The Croatian's appointment at the club has been marred by discord and player unrest, echoing his previous experience at Marseille. The source material highlights a tumultuous period in Tudor's career, marked by a clash of personalities and a strict management style that led to a series of bans from training.

Tudor's tenure at Marseille was characterized by a tense atmosphere and a squad that seemed unhappy with his appointment. This tension escalated into full-blown chaos, with players like Gerson, Jordan Amavi, Cengiz Under, Nuno Tavares, Bamba Dieng, and Matteo Guendouzi all facing bans from training. Guendouzi's heated altercation with Tudor during a pre-season match was particularly notable, as it resulted in the Frenchman leaving the pitch early.

Tudor's strict approach to discipline is evident in his words: "In my football, there is a feature, you have to run. And if you don’t… If I see one player that doesn’t run in training, I’ll say it once, twice and then on the third time of asking, I’ll intervene."

The situation at Marseille was so dire that the club's president, Pablo Longaria, described it as a pre-season like the 37th matchday of the championship. Longaria's statement underscores the level of discord and the pressure on Tudor, who eventually left the club after just 12 months, citing tiredness.

Tudor's rocky tenure at Marseille has left a lasting impression, and his appointment at Tottenham has raised questions about his ability to manage a squad effectively. The current situation at Spurs mirrors the challenges he faced in France, with players seemingly resistant to his methods. As Tudor looks to turn the tide, he must address the underlying issues and find a way to unite the squad.

The upcoming games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will be crucial in determining the direction of Spurs' season. With the team teetering on the edge of the relegation places, Tudor's ability to instill discipline and harmony among the players will be pivotal in avoiding a potential crisis. The Croatian's leadership and decision-making will be under the microscope as he strives to navigate Tottenham through these turbulent times.