Igor Tudor Named Spurs Interim Manager: Can He Save Tottenham's Season? | Premier League News (2026)

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bold move by appointing Igor Tudor as their interim manager until the season's end, with the potential for a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino looming. But is this a risky gamble or a strategic decision?

The club's search for a new manager began after the recent sacking of Thomas Frank, who failed to win over fans and players during his eight-month tenure. Spurs, battling to avoid Premier League relegation, needed a quick fix. They considered former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and ex-RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose but opted for Tudor, a free agent since his Juventus departure in October after a winless streak.

Tudor's task is clear: lift Spurs out of danger. They sit just five points above the relegation zone before facing Arsenal in his debut next Sunday. The 47-year-old has a diverse CV, including Hajduk Split, PAOK, Galatasaray, and a short stint at Lazio. But can he make an instant impact at Spurs?

The appointment hints at a potential summer return for Pochettino, who enjoyed a successful five-year spell at Spurs before his 2019 departure. He's currently committed to managing the US at the World Cup, but his post-tournament availability and past interest in Spurs make him a likely candidate. Fans still adore Pochettino, as evident from chants during Frank's final game.

However, Spurs must prepare alternatives. Roberto De Zerbi, the former Brighton manager, is unavailable now but could be an option later. Other candidates include Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), and Marco Silva (Fulham).

Tudor's challenge is immense, with key players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski injured, and Cristian Romero suspended and at odds with the club's hierarchy. He must also restore harmony among fans, who have been mutinous at home games.

And here's where it gets controversial: Is this a short-sighted move by Spurs, or a clever strategy to secure Pochettino's return? Will Tudor's appointment unite or divide the club? Share your thoughts in the comments below!