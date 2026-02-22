Iga Swiatek Reviews 'Wicked: For Good' - Australian Open 2024 (2026)

Iga Swiatek: From Court to Cinema - A Champion's Review of 'Wicked: For Good'!

During a recent media session at the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek, the world's number two tennis player, showed a laser-like focus on the game. She politely requested that reporters avoid revealing any details about her potential opponents, preferring to experience the matches as a complete surprise.

However, the atmosphere shifted when the conversation turned to a different kind of stage: the silver screen. Swiatek was asked about her thoughts on Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the popular movie Wicked released in 2024.

Swiatek offered a glowing review, despite acknowledging the film's challenge of weaving together the intricate plot threads from the franchise's earlier installments.

"I think it was great," she shared, emphasizing her enjoyment. "I think for someone who doesn't know the story of The Wizard of Oz, I think it's kind of confusing, because honestly I was with friends, and one of them didn't watch The Wizard of Oz. And she was like, 'What?'"

She further elaborated on her positive experience, highlighting specific aspects of the movie that resonated with her.

"I think it was a tricky topic, combining all the stuff that happened in The Wizard of Oz to Wicked. I think they did a really good job. I really liked how Ariana [Grande] played this kind of deeper moments at the end, how you can see she's evolving."

Swiatek's praise extended to the performances, particularly that of Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba Thropp.

"Cynthia Erivo is also amazing," she stated. "For sure, she's the one to play that lead role. Honestly, yeah, I really liked it. I really liked also that she can kind of sing with anyone on the crew, no matter who it was. Her voice always matched the other voice perfectly -- Cynthia's, I mean. I really enjoyed that."

The six-time Grand Slam champion revealed her plans to revisit the film, this time enjoying it solo, as her first viewing was somewhat disrupted by her friends' constant chatter. She also expressed her desire to see the stage production in London later this year, even though she missed the Broadway show during the US Open.

This year's Australian Open marks Swiatek's second tournament of the season, following her triumph in Sydney, where she led Poland to their first-ever United Cup title.

Seeded second, Swiatek is set to face World No. 130 Yuan Yue in the opening round. She could potentially meet WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

But here's where it gets interesting: Swiatek's focus is entirely on the present, so don't spoil the potential matchups for her!

If Swiatek wins the tournament, she will achieve a career Grand Slam. Her best result at the Australian Open has been reaching the semifinals, a feat she accomplished in both 2022 and last year.

What do you think? Did you see Wicked: For Good? Did you find it as enjoyable as Swiatek did? Share your thoughts in the comments below!