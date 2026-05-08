Iga Swiatek Dominates Maya Joint | Poland Leads Australia in United Cup QF 2026 (2026)

Iga Swiatek's dominance continues! She's given Poland a commanding lead in the United Cup quarterfinals, leaving Australia's Maya Joint struggling to keep up. This match was a masterclass in controlled aggression, and it's a testament to Swiatek's skill.

On Friday, Swiatek, the former World No. 1, delivered a stunning performance, securing a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory in a mere 57 minutes. This swift win puts Poland within striking distance of the United Cup semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. They just need a win in either the men's singles match between Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur, or the mixed doubles.

Swiatek's experience shone brightly throughout the match. This win marks her second career victory over Joint, with their previous encounter in the Seoul semifinals also resulting in a convincing win for Swiatek (6-0, 6-2). That tournament was one she ultimately won. Furthermore, this victory marks Swiatek's 15th singles win at the United Cup.

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"I think the intensity -- the balls get quite heavy so I’m happy that I was always pushing forward," Swiatek shared post-match. "I got pretty confident at the end so for sure it was a good match.”

Joint managed to take the initial lead with a 1-0 score, but after that, Swiatek took over. The six-time Grand Slam champion dictated the pace of the rallies, forcing Joint to defend relentlessly.

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Swiatek's dominance was evident as she won six consecutive games, clinching the first set in just 26 minutes. The Polish supporters were already chanting "Iga" early in the match. Her set point, a powerful cross-court forehand, perfectly encapsulated her control.

In the second set, they traded holds, with Joint earning support from the home crowd. However, Swiatek quickly regained control, breaking serve and maintaining her lead to secure the win.

But here's where it gets interesting... What do you think about Swiatek's ability to maintain such a high level of performance? Do you think her experience gives her a significant advantage? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Iga Swiatek Dominates Maya Joint | Poland Leads Australia in United Cup QF 2026 (2026)

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