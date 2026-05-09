IEA's Oil Demand Growth Forecast for 2026: A Deep Dive (2026)

IEA Reduces Oil Demand Forecast for 2026: A Closer Look at the Numbers

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made a significant adjustment to its global oil demand growth forecast for 2026, reducing it by 85,000 barrels per day from the previous month's estimate. This reduction brings the total growth for the year to 850,000 barrels per day, primarily driven by developing economies.

China is expected to lead the way in additional demand, with petrochemical feedstock products accounting for over half of this year's growth. In contrast, transport fuels dominated the growth in 2025, making up only a third of the total.

The IEA's forecast is notably lower than OPEC's estimate of 1.4 million barrels per day in oil demand growth for 2026. OPEC predicts a robust growth of 1.3 million barrels per day for 2027 as well. The IEA also confirmed that the oil market will be in surplus in 2026, with supply rising by 2.4 million barrels per day to reach 108.6 million barrels per day.

This forecast revision comes after the IEA initially expected oil supply to increase by 2.5 million barrels per day this year. However, the winter storm in the United States and disruptions in other countries led to a slight downward revision. In January, global oil supply dropped by 1.2 million barrels per day to 106.6 million barrels per day due to severe winter weather and operational disruptions in North America, as well as outages and export constraints in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Venezuela.

The IEA predicts that world oil supply will rebound in the coming months as output recovers from the January plunge. Extreme winter weather had forced the shutdown of over 1 million barrels per day of production in North America. Additionally, prolonged disruptions at Kazakhstan's key export terminal and a power outage at the country's largest oilfield, Tengiz, have temporarily tightened Atlantic Basin light crude markets.

This analysis highlights the dynamic nature of the global oil market and the impact of various factors on supply and demand. As always, readers are encouraged to explore the full report and engage in discussions to gain a comprehensive understanding of these complex energy dynamics.