Idaho's Rat Problem: State Bill Aims to Tackle Invasive Rodents (2026)

Imagine waking up to find your neighborhood overrun by rats—not just any rats, but invasive species that carry diseases, destroy property, and multiply at an alarming rate. This isn’t a scene from a horror movie; it’s a growing reality in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the state is stepping in to address the issue, the proposed solution doesn’t include any new funding. How effective can it really be? Let’s dive in.

Earlier this week, Senator Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton) and Representative Steve Berch (D-Boise) introduced a bill in the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee aimed at tackling the escalating rat problem. The legislation would officially label invasive Norway rats and the more agile Roof rats as public nuisances. It also tasks the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) with coordinating efforts alongside local counties and pest abatement districts—all without creating new programs or allocating additional funds. Nichols playfully dubbed the bill The Idaho Rodents of Unusual Size Act, a nod to the classic film The Princess Bride.

And this is the part most people miss: the bill doesn’t just stop at labeling the rats a nuisance. It mandates the ISDA to develop a coordinated plan of action by November 1, distribute educational materials to residents, and establish a hotline for reporting rat sightings. These reports would be mapped using GIS technology to strategically plan eradication efforts. But without new funding, the question remains: can this plan truly make a dent in the problem?

The issue first gained attention in the fall of 2024, when invasive rats were spotted in Eagle. Officials suspect they arrived in shipping containers from out-of-state. Since then, reports have spread to Boise, Garden City, and other parts of Ada County. Adam Schroeder, Director of Ada County Weed, Pest & Mosquito Abatement, told the Boise City Council in October that his office now receives up to five calls a week from residents frustrated by rat infestations. The situation is dire, and the need for action is clear.

Currently, Idaho law doesn’t address rats, leaving local governments powerless to act without explicit state approval. Nichols’ bill aims to change that by allowing the ISDA to use existing funds for eradication efforts. It also requires participating counties and districts to share costs “to the extent that funds are available.” But with Idaho facing a budget deficit and ongoing negotiations over spending cuts, where will the money come from?

Here’s where it gets even more contentious: some proposed solutions, like creating a rat eradication fund or partnering with pest control companies, have been floated but remain unfunded. Additionally, setting up a rat abatement district to levy extra taxes on homeowners would require both state approval and a 50% voter majority—a high bar to clear. Critics argue that without dedicated funding, the bill is little more than a symbolic gesture.

Proponents, however, see it as a crucial first step. By declaring rats a public nuisance and coordinating efforts, the state can at least begin addressing the problem. But is that enough? As one official put it, “Read my lips: no new rat taxes.” While the bill avoids new taxes, it also avoids new solutions. Is this a case of too little, too late?

What do you think? Is this bill a practical step forward, or does it fall short by not providing new funding? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this rodent-sized controversy.