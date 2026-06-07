Idaho's Mental Health Crisis: The Impact of Cutting Assertive Community Treatment (2026)

In Idaho, a controversial decision to cut funding for a vital health service has led to tragic consequences. Providers warned that lives would be at risk if the Assertive Community Treatment program was terminated, and their dire predictions have come true. Two patients have already died as a result of the state's budget cuts, highlighting the devastating impact of this decision on those with severe mental illnesses.

The program, which has been in place for 40 years, aimed to provide essential support and treatment for individuals suffering from severe mental health conditions, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. It prioritized medication adherence, which is crucial for managing these illnesses effectively. However, when the state cut funding, the program's ability to provide critical care was severely compromised.

Tom Tuller, the owner of an Idaho Falls counseling practice, shared a harrowing story. A 36-year-old man with schizophrenia, who was stable on his medication, lost touch with his providers after the funding cut. Without the nurses' support, he was unable to access his medication, and his health deteriorated. Tragically, he was found dead in an abandoned hotel, a preventable outcome that highlights the program's importance.

This incident is not an isolated case. Another patient, a man in his late 40s, died from an infection after minor surgery. Without his medication, he became psychotic and refused medical help, leading to his death. The program's elimination has put patients at risk of institutionalization, clinical regressions, increased hospitalization, injury, illness, and death, as stated by Ric Boyce, who oversees the Pocatello portion of the program.

The financial implications of the cut are also significant. Taxpayers are now bearing a higher burden, as the costs of hospitalization, jail, and hospital visits for former patients have skyrocketed. The program's elimination has resulted in a staggering increase in taxpayer costs, estimated at $40 million annually. This is in stark contrast to the $7 million the program cost when it was fully operational.

The Assertive Community Treatment program is an evidence-based model that serves as a 'psychiatric hospital without walls' for those with severe mental illnesses. It focuses on stabilization and recovery, unlike traditional outpatient services. However, the state's decision to cut funding has led to a crisis, with patients relapsing and cycling through the criminal justice system.

The story of Kristi Ackerman, a 36-year-old who was homeless for six years and found stability through the program, underscores the devastating impact of its termination. She expressed shock and despair as the program's end left her vulnerable and at risk. This is a stark reminder that mental health services are essential for supporting individuals with severe illnesses and preventing tragic outcomes.

As the state grapples with the consequences of its decision, it is crucial to recognize the value of programs like Assertive Community Treatment. The lives of those affected and the financial burden on taxpayers highlight the need for continued support and investment in mental health services.