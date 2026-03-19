ICE Tear Gas Incident: Baby Stops Breathing After Minneapolis Shooting (2026)

A family's nightmare unfolded in Minneapolis, leaving a six-month-old baby struggling for breath after an encounter with ICE agents. This tragic event, as reported by CBS News, the BBC's US partner, paints a harrowing picture of the day. The Jackson family, including parents Shawn and Destiny, along with their six children, found themselves caught between ICE agents and protesters. But what happened next is truly shocking.

According to Destiny Jackson, the family was driving when they were unexpectedly stopped. Agents, using profanity, demanded they leave. Her husband, in response, shouted that they were trying. Destiny expressed her concern about moving the car, referencing a previous incident involving Renee Good.

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Then, the situation escalated dramatically. A tear gas canister was placed under their car, which had its windows open. "Within seconds, there was a big boom and our car was up in the air and we slammed down and all of our airbags deployed and all of our doors locked. And tear gas just started forming, a ball of gas just started forming around the car," Jackson recounted.

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And this is the part most people miss... The tear gas quickly filled the vehicle. Destiny described the terrifying moment she found her six-month-old baby, who had stopped breathing. She administered CPR, desperately fighting to revive him. "I couldn't even breathe myself, and all I remember is between every breath, I was saying, 'I'm going to give you every breath I have until you get yours back,'" she said. Thankfully, the baby recovered.

The Jacksons told CBS that while their children have physically recovered, the trauma has caused them to have trouble sleeping. This story raises difficult questions about the use of force and the impact on innocent families. What are your thoughts on this incident? Do you believe the actions of the ICE agents were justified, or do you think they overstepped their authority? Share your opinions in the comments below.

ICE Tear Gas Incident: Baby Stops Breathing After Minneapolis Shooting (2026)

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